The Texas Rangers starting rotation has been a strength in an overall disappointing season for the team. Veteran ace Jacob deGrom has returned to his dominant form, leading the majors with 5 quality starts in June. But the Rangers have been without their best pitcher as Nathan Eovaldi has been sidelined by injury. That is, until now.

Eovaldi is set to return from the 15-day injured list and is scheduled to start Friday’s game against the Seattle Mariners, according to CBS Sports. He'll face Seattle ace Logan Gilbert at Globe Life Field.

Nathan Eovaldi to rejoin strong Rangers rotation

The 14th-year veteran last pitched on May 27, when he was forced to exit the game after two innings due to right triceps inflammation. The Rangers believed Eovaldi could avoid the injured list with extra rest. However, the team ultimately placed him on the 15-day IL and he would be sidelined for a month with the triceps ailment.

Eovaldi had put together a Cy Young-caliber season before suffering the injury. He posted a 1.56 ERA, 0.808 WHIP, 9.5 K/9 and a 239 ERA+ in 12 starts for the Rangers. Now the two-time All-Star hopes to pick up where he left off when he rejoins the rotation Friday.

The Rangers elected to bring Eovaldi back without sending the starter on a rehab assignment in the minors. The 35-year-old righty threw simulated innings at batting practice and proved ready for a return.

In his stead, deGrom took over as the team’s ace. Through five June starts, the two-time Cy Young-winner went 4-0 with a 1.41 ERA, an MLB-best 0.72 WHIP and 32 strikeouts in 32 innings. In his most recent outing against the Orioles, deGrom came close to a no-hitter, taking the bid into the eighth inning.

The previous game featured converted reliever Jacob Latz in a spot start. And Latz took a no-hit bid into the seventh inning. The Rangers hope the addition of Eovaldi creates an elite rotation as the team prepares for a second-half surge.

Still, despite the strong pitching performances, Texas has been streaky in June. After starting the month off with a four-game losing streak, the team turned things around by winning seven of the next eight games. But Texas is just 4-5 over the last nine contests.

Eovaldi returns to a sub .500 team as the Rangers are 40-41. They’re now eight games behind the first-place Houston Astros in the NL West.