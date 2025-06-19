Paige Bueckers is proving that there's almost nothing she can't do well. The young Dallas Wings star took the mound ahead of the Texas Rangers' 6-3 loss to the Kansas City Royals and threw a perfect strike with her teammates cheering her on from behind.

Bueckers' toss landed perfectly in the mitt of Rangers first base coach Corey Ragsdale, which she slyly played off as no big deal.

“I didn’t put too much effort into it,” Bueckers said. “I was trying to be a little nonchalant.”

Article Continues Below

Bueckers elaborated on how she really felt going into the pitch, relatably talking about how she didn't want to end up on the wrong type of highlight reel.

“I just didn’t really want to embarrass myself. I was trying to make up for yesterday’s smoked layup, so I just wanted to do a little bit better than I did yesterday,” Bueckers said, referring to a shot she missed in the Wings' 80-71 win over the Golden State Valkyries.

“Obviously highly anticipated with it being Cooper. It’s just an exciting time in Dallas for all the franchises and all the organizations.”