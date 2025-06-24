The Texas Rangers' 2025 season has not gone according to plan up to this point. At 38-41, Texas is trying to turn things around and make a postseason run. On Tuesday, however, the ball club received an injury blow. Left-handed pitcher Cody Bradford is expected to undergo elbow surgery and will miss the remainder of the '25 campaign as a result, Jeff Wilson of DLLS Sports reports.

“Bad news on the #Rangers injury front: Cody Bradford will undergo elbow surgery tomorrow. Team isn't sure if he will have the brace procedure or full-blown Tommy John, but Bradford won't pitch this season and probably much of 2026,” Wilson wrote on X, formerly Twitter.

The Rangers have dealt with injury trouble in 2025, something that unfortunately followed the team from their forgettable 2024 season. Losing Bradford is unquestionably difficult news.

Bradford, a 27-year-old southpaw, made his big league debut in 2023. In 2024, though, Bradford established himself as a reliable pitcher in MLB. He turned in a quality 3.54 ERA across 14 outings (13 starts). It was a limited sample size, but Bradford displayed signs of potential.

Article Continues Below

He dealt with injuries in 2024 which played a role in the aforementioned limited sample size. In 2025 spring training, Bradford once again landed on the injured list due to an elbow sprain. As a result, he has not made a single appearance with the Rangers in the 2025 season.

Regardless of whether or not Bradford undergoes Tommy John surgery or a different procedure, Wilson reports that the left-handed hurler will “probably” miss a significant portion of 2026 in addition to the remainder of the '25 campaign.

It's a devastating update, but Texas will attempt to move forward nonetheless. The Rangers have had some memorable moments so far this year, but they will have work to do in order to compete for a playoff position.

Updates will continue to be provided on Cody Bradford's injury status. As for the Rangers, they will play the Orioles in Baltimore on Tuesday night. First pitch is scheduled for 6:35 PM EST.