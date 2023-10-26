The Arizona Diamondbacks will meet the Texas Rangers for Game 1 of the 2023 MLB World Series. We're here to share our MLB odds series, make a Diamondbacks-Rangers Game 1 prediction, and pick while showing you how to watch.

The Diamondbacks are the most unexpected team to make it to the World Series. Yet, here they are. The Diamondbacks started their incredible playoff journey by sweeping the Milwaukee Brewers in the wildcard round. Then, the Diamondbacks stunned the Los Angeles Dodgers in the National League Divisional Series by sweeping them, too. But they faced stiffer competition in the National League Championship Series against the Philadelphia Phillies. Initially, they trailed 2-0 after losing the first two games at Citizens Bank Park. The Diamondbacks were trailing 3-2 heading back to Philadelphia. Somehow, they went into Citizens Bank Park to win Game 6 and Game 7 to steal this series and earn a ticket to the World Series. It is their first trip to the fall classic since 2001.

The Rangers entered the playoffs as a wildcard. Promptly, they showed their mettle by sweeping the Tampa Bay Rays in the wildcard round. The Rangers swept the top-seeded Baltimore Orioles in the American League Divisional Round series. Then, they encountered the Houston Astros. The Rangers stole the first two games at Minute Maid Park. Somehow, they lost the next three games in Arlington, and things looked bleak heading back to Houston. But the Rangers clawed back, snagging Game 6 and 7 to eliminate the defending champions and earn their ticket to the World Series. Now, they are making their third appearance in the fall classic and hope to win their first title.

The Diamondbacks previously have won one World Series title. Conversely, the Rangers are one of six teams to never win a World Series.

Here are the Diamondbacks-Rangers Game 1 MLB odds, courtesy of FanDuel.

ALCS Odds: Diamondbacks-Rangers Game 1 Odds

Arizona Diamondbacks: +1.5 (-142)

Texas Rangers: -1.5 (+118)

Over: 8.5 (-102)

Under: 8.5 (-120)

How To Watch Diamondbacks vs. Rangers Game 1

Time: 8:04 PM ET/5:04 PM PT

TV: FOX Sports

Stream: fuboTV (Click for free trial)

Why The Diamondbacks Could Cover The Spread

The Diamondbacks have persevered despite some struggles on offense. Now, they hope their lineup can produce. Christian Walker has struggled, batting .179 with one home run, seven RBIs, six runs, and four stolen bases in 12 playoff games. Conversely, Ketel Marte has excelled, hitting .358 with a .604 slugging percentage with two home runs, seven RBIs, and six runs. Lourdes Gurriel Jr. comes into the World Series with a playoff batting average of .250 with two home runs, two RBIs, and three runs while struggling with an on-base percentage of .265. Likewise, Corbin Carroll comes into the fall classic with a batting average of .295 with two home runs, six RBIs, nine RBIs, and four stolen bases.

Zac Gallen will get the start for Game 1 and comes in with a record of 2-0 with a 5.24 ERA and 13 strikeouts in the playoffs. Recently, he went six innings while allowing four earned runs on six hits while striking out just one and walking two in his last start in the NLCS against the Phillies. Gallen went 0-1 with a 7.36 ERA in the NLCS.

The Diamondbacks have had an excellent bullpen, starting with the closer Paul Sewald. Amazingly, he has six saves with no earned runs in the playoffs. Kevin Ginkel has been a great setup man, with nine shutout innings and five holds. Ryan Thompson has tossed 10 2/3 innings while allowing three earned runs and earning four holds.

The Diamondbacks will cover the spread if their offense can get hot early. Then, Gallen must pitch a quality game to set up his bullpen for success.

Why The Rangers Could Cover The Spread

The Rangers are here because of their offense and key pitching. Now, they hope to keep the momentum going. Nathaniel Lowe comes into the fall classic with a batting average of .224 with three home runs, six RBIs, and seven runs. Meanwhile, Josh Jung comes into the fall classic with a batting average of .289 with three home runs, eight RBIs, and 10 runs and a slugging percentage of .600. Corey Seager enters the World Series with a batting average of .333 and a slugging percentage of .644 with three home runs, six RBIs, and 12 runs. Likewise, Leody Taveras has a batting average of .244 with one home run, three RBIs, and six runs. Adolis Garcia was the main reason for the advancement to the World Series. Significantly, he comes in with a batting average of .327 with seven home runs, 20 RBIs, 10 runs, and a slugging percentage of .750.

Nathan Eovaldi gets the start for Game 1 of the World Series. So far, he is 4-0 with a 2.42 ERA in the playoffs. Eovaldi hopes to pitch well enough to get the game to the bullpen, which has shown some inconsistency. First, Jon Leclerc is 0-1 with a 4.35 ERA with three saves, one hold, and one blown save. Setup man Aroldis Chapman has been the best reliever, with a 1.422 ERA through 6 1/3 innings with four holds. Likewise, Josh Sborz has a 1.04 ERA and four holds.

The Rangers will cover the spread if their offense stays hot. Then, their bullpen must be consistent.

Final Diamondbacks-Rangers Game 1 Prediction & Pick

The Rangers struggled in front of their home crowd in the ALCS. Yet, Eovaldi was the shining factor. Expect him to be the reason they take Game 1.

Final Diamondbacks-Rangers Game 1 Prediction & Pick: Texas Rangers: -1.5 (+118)