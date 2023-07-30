The Texas Rangers made the first major splash of the 2023 MLB trade deadline on Saturday night when they swung a blockbuster trade with the New York Mets for Max Scherzer. That move alone should prove to be a massive help for the Rangers championship hopes, but it doesn't sound like they are done wheeling and dealing just yet.

The Rangers entered the deadline as a clear buyer, and were intent on upgrading their pitching staff in an effort to support their deadly lineup. Adding Scherzer is a fantastic first move, but Texas is already plotting out their next moves, as they are still eyeing another starter for the back of their rotation, and some help for their bullpen as well.

“Sources say the Rangers will look to add another starter by Tuesday, hoping to upgrade the back of the rotation as they try to hold off the Astros in the American League West. Bringing in another starter isn’t all that Texas will try to accomplish in the next three days, as the bullpen continues to be a focus for general manager Chris Young…Jordan Hicks, Scott Barlow, Paul Sewald and Brent Suter are among the relievers available on the trade market, but the Rangers could be holding out to see if the Padres become sellers, opening the door for a Josh Hader trade.” – Mark Feinsand, MLB.com

The Rangers are going all in at the deadline, as they could end up making a couple more blockbuster deals in an effort to fortify their roster ahead of their upcoming playoff push. Texas has already made a massive deal for Scherzer, but with the deadline still a couple days away, it wouldn't be a surprise to see them strike again to shore up these two needs.