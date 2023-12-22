Tyler Mahle recalls the hilarious story of the Rangers contacting him during free agency.

After winning the World Series, the Texas Rangers were reportedly quick at work to set the roster up for the 2024 season. So much so, that newly acquired pitcher, Tyler Mahle shares a hilarious story of a phone call he received from the team.

The veteran pitcher claims the Rangers dialed him up roughly a day after winning the World Series, according to Kennedi Landry of MLB.com. Mahle was a bit taken off guard by the team's aggressiveness in free agency.

“I think it was the day after the World Series, my agent said, ‘Hey, the Rangers called to check in and blah, blah, blah,' and I'm thinking like, ‘They should be hungover right now,' Mahle said with a laugh. ‘Like nobody should be awake.' And they were the first team to call. That just shows you like they're hungry and they want to win. They want to win right now and they want to win for a long time. And I think it's pretty obvious.”

As hilarious as Tyler Mahle tells that story, the Rangers clearly have a goal to repeat. Typically, teams will wait a hot minute to celebrate winning the championship. But Texas is simply built differently. So, it's no wonder Mahle decided to sign with the team in free agency.

Mahle is a consistent pitcher who will provide a nice boost to the Rangers' starting rotation. Throughout his career, Tyler Mahle has recorded a 33-41 win/loss record, a 4.30 ERA, and 677 strikeouts. He's played for Cincinnati Reds and Minnesota Twins before signing with Texas.