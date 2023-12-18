The Pirates added a pitcher in MLB free agency.

The Pittsburgh Pirates made a big move in MLB free agency. The Pirates, who have been relatively quiet over the past few offseasons, are reportedly in agreement on a contract with pitcher Martin Perez, per Robert Murray of FanSided.

Mark Feinsand of MLB Network later reported that the agreed-upon deal is a one-year contract worth $8 million. The move to add Perez comes after it was reported that the Pirates are also expected to re-sign outfielder Andrew McCutchen.

The Pirates are still in the midst of a rebuild. They are developing a roster around stars such as Bryan Reynolds, Oneil Cruz, and Ke'Bryan Hayes. Pittsburgh still has plenty of uncertainty to address on the roster, but they are getting closer to contending.

Perez could help them shock the National League in 2024. If Pittsburgh struggles again, he's a veteran pitcher who should draw interest ahead of the trade deadline. Either way, this expected signing projects to benefit both Perez and the Pirates.

What Martin Perez brings to the Pirates

Perez debuted at the MLB level in 2012 with the Texas Rangers. He would remain in Texas through the 2018 season but battled inconsistency during his initial time with the Rangers.

Perez pitched for the Minnesota Twins in 2019 and Boston Red Sox from 2020-21 but continued to struggle. He ended up joining the Rangers again prior to the 2022 campaign and finally figured everything out.

The left-handed veteran recorded a superb 2.89 ERA and was selected to his first All-Star Game in 2022. He took a step in the wrong direction in 2023, pitching to the tune of a 4.45 ERA. He struggled enough to lose his spot in the rotation after 20 starts and pitched another 15 games in relief.

Nevertheless, Perez still impacted the Rangers' World Series-winning season. Now he is set to help lead a young and inexperienced Pirates ballclub. He is surely hoping to find his 2022 All-Star form this season and set himself up for a strong payday in free agency next offseason.