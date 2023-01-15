Vladimir Guerrero had a prestigious career in the MLB that saw him earn nine All-Star selections, eight Silver Slugger awards, an MVP award in 2004, and of course, entry into the Hall of Fame. Guerrero has also managed to pass on his skills to his children, and we have already seen Vladimir Guerrero Jr. turn into one of the most dangerous hitters in the game with the Toronto Blue Jays.

It doesn’t look like Guerrero is done making his contribution in the MLB either. While Guerrero Jr. is mashing with the Blue Jays currently, it looks like his younger brother, Pablo, could be joining him in the majors soon as well. Pablo recently was signed by the Texas Rangers, and it wouldn’t be surprising to see him in the majors alongside his brother in the future.

Pablo Guerrero, hijo de Vladimir Guerrero, firmado por los Texas Rangers. pic.twitter.com/MQCti5GTbJ — Héctor Gómez (@hgomez27) January 15, 2023

Now, it is worth noting that Pablo is just 16 years old, which means he is pretty far away from making a potential major league debut. While he has upside, and the name recognition that comes from his father and older brother, the amount the Rangers paid for him, which ended up being $100,000, plus a $50,000 scholarship for his studies, indicates that they aren’t exactly banking on him panning out.

Still, Guerrero obviously will have a good support system helping him in his effort to reach his goals, and at 16 years old, there is still plenty of time for him to develop into a star. So while Vladimir Guerrero has been retired for over a decade now, he is still finding a way to make his impact felt on the MLB through his sons.