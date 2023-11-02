Three seasons, three different teams, and three WS rings for Texas Rangers relief pitcher Will Smith; will MLB ever see that happen again?

Looking to build a World Series winner? If you are a MLB general manager, here is a tip: acquire left-hander Will Smith. The Texas Rangers just found out the benefits firsthand.

As a member of the 2023 Rangers, Smith won his third World Series in as many seasons and for as many teams. He's the first player in MLB history to win three consecutive World Series titles with three different teams, per MLB Nerds on X (formerly Twitter.)

Smith began his title-winning ways as a member of the 2021 Atlanta Braves. The lefty reliever put in a dominant postseason performance that year. In 11 appearances, Smith posted a 2-0 record with six saves and did not give up a single run, culminating with the Braves topping the Houston Astros. Smith closed out the Game 6 clincher.

Following the 2021 season, Smith was traded to the Astros in a 2022 deadline deal, having apparently impressed the season before. Smith didn't pitch in the 2022 playoffs, but still earned himself a ring as the Astros defeated the Philadelphia Phillies in six games.

He became a free agent when the Astros declined his 2023 option, sealing their fate to come up short in defending their title.

Smith linked up with the Rangers in March of 2023, making 60 appearances for them. On the way to the World Series, Smith and the Rangers defeated his former squad, the Astros, in the ALCS.

With Texas' Game 5 win over the Arizona Diamondbacks, that clinched three rings in three years for Smith.

Smith signed a one-year deal with the Rangers, meaning he is now heading to free agency. Any team with title aspirations, please take note. He won't cost much.