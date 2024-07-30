It's time to continue our MLB odds series with a Rangers Cardinals prediction and pick. Find out how to watch Rangers Cardinals.

The Texas Rangers and St. Louis Cardinals have different approaches to the MLB trade deadline. The Rangers sent starting pitcher Michael Lorenzen to the Kansas City Royals in a cost-saving move, an indication that they're not going all-in to make a playoff push one year after winning the World Series. The Rangers are an average team, at least if their record is any indication. They pushed all their chips into the middle of the table last year, and it paid off. This year, without a team as good as last year's club, they're pulling back. It's a smart organizational approach based on the need to reload for 2025 and see if the pieces can be put back together. It's hard enough to win one World Series; the Rangers finally achieved that goal last season. The idea that repeating was likely in 2024 was remote. It doesn't mean this season hasn't been disappointing — it has been — but it's certainly easier to accept a bad year when it comes on the heels of a spectacular success. Texas manager Bruce Bochy, a future Hall of Famer, was massively successful with the San Francisco Giants before coming to Texas, but even he never did have especially good seasons in the years after he won World Series championships. He never won back to back. There's a reason for that. The Rangers are taking the long view, as they should.

The St. Louis Cardinals, on the other hand, are going for it, and it makes sense. They have a devoted fan base which expects to contend for playoff berths. They are very much in the hunt for a wild card berth. They needed to improve their roster, and they did so at the deadline by trading for Erick Fedde as a starting pitcher and Tommy Pham as an impact bat and position player. The Cardinals added pitching, hitting and defense and generally improved their roster. They are in a better position to make a run at October.

Rangers-Cardinals Projected Starters

Max Scherzer vs. Lance Lynn

Max Scherzer (2-3) has a 3.57 ERA. After returning from injury several weeks ago, Scherzer — though hardly dominant — looks solid. Scherzer is not going to be at his very, very best. That's in the past. Can he still get outs and eat up innings, however? Absolutely. The Rangers will love it if Scherzer can regularly pitch six innings and not give up a big inning. He was very solid in his recent outing against the White Sox, and pitching to an ERA under 3.60 is about as good as the Rangers can realistically hope for, given Scherzer's increasing age and his injury-prone identity. If his body can hold up and he can give the Rangers length with a reasonably good ERA, Texas will take it.

Last Start: Thursday, July 25 versus the Chicago White Sox: 6 IP, 3 H, 1 R, 0 HR, 1 BB, 9 K

2024 Road Splits: 3 starts, 16 IP, 16 H, 7 R, 4 HR, 3 BB, 16 K

Lance Lynn (5-4) has a 4.17 ERA. He's not an ace, he's not a dominant pitcher, but Lance Lynn gives the Cardinals innings and reduces strain on their bullpen. He gives this team a chance to win heading into the sixth and seventh innings. He's a leader in the clubhouse and a worker bee who has gotten a lot out of his talent in a lengthy MLB career. His mound presence and dugout voice will remain important for St. Louis in the crucial weeks to come.

Last Start: Tuesday, July 23 versus the Pittsburgh Pirates: 5 IP, 4 H, 0 R, 0 HR, 3 BB, 2 K

2024 Home Splits: 10 starts, 52 2/3 IP, 43 H, 25 R, 5 HR, 19 BB, 57 K

Here are the Rangers-Cardinals MLB Odds, courtesy of FanDuel.

MLB Odds: Rangers-Cardinals Odds

Texas Rangers: -1.5 (+136)

Moneyline: -118

St Louis Cardinals: +1.5 (-164)

Moneyline: +100

Over: 8 (-120)

Under: 8 (-102)

How to Watch Rangers vs Cardinals

Time: 7:45 ET/4:45 PT

TV: Bally Sports Southwest (Rangers) / Bally Sports Midwest (Cardinals) / MLB Extra Innings

Stream: fuboTV (Click for free trial)

Why The Rangers Will Cover The Spread/Win

Scherzer is pitching well and has a fresh arm due to not having pitched a full season. That will really help him and Texas.

Why The Cardinals Will Cover The Spread/Win

The Cardinals will be excited by their recent trades. Good vibes in the clubhouse matter this time of year.

Final Rangers-Cardinals Prediction & Pick

We like the Cardinals, given how energized they should be after their big trade.

Final Rangers-Cardinals Prediction & Pick: Cardinals +1.5