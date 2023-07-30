The San Diego Padres will attempt to sweep the Texas Rangers today. We are at Petco Park, sharing our MLB odds series, making a Rangers-Padres prediction and pick and showing you how to watch.

The Padres defeated the Rangers 4-0. Now, they have a chance to get out the brooms. The Padres got all their runs in the second inning. First, it started in the second when Luis Campusano singled to right-center field to make it 1-0 Padres. The Rangers walked Gary Sanchez with the bases loaded to bring in another run. Next, Ha-Seong Kim singled to center to drive in two more to make it 4-0 Padres.

Yu Darvish tossed six shutout innings for the Padres while allowing three hits while striking out nine. Then, the San Diego bullpen threw three shutout innings while allowing one hit while Josh Hader finished off the game. Martin Perez threw 5 2/3 innings for the Rangers while allowing four earned runs on eight hits. Unfortunately, he had no run support.

Cory Bradford will start for the Rangers and comes in with a record of 2-1 with a 4.62 ERA. Recently, he went five innings while allowing two earned runs on six hits in a no-decision against the Houston Astros.

Blake Snell will make the start for the Padres and comes in with a 7-8 record with a 2.61 ERA. Additionally, he went six innings while allowing one earned run on two hits while striking out four and walking five in a win that was difficult to get.

The Rangers will come into this game with a record of 60-45 and lead the AL West. However, their lead over the Houston Astros has shrunk to one game. San Diego Padres are 51-54 and in fourth place in the NL West. Hence, they trail the Philadelphia Phillies by 5.5 games for the final wildcard spot in the NL and the Los Angeles Dodgers by nine games in the NL.

Here are the Rangers-Padres MLB odds, courtesy of FanDuel.

MLB Odds: Rangers-Padres Odds

Texas Rangers: +1.5 (-120)

San Diego Padres: -1.5 (+100)

Over: 9 (-114)

Under: 9 (-106)

How To Watch Reds vs. Cubs

TV: Bally Sports Southwest

Stream: MLB Extra Innings and MLB TV

Time: 4:11 PM ET/1:11 PM PT

Why The Rangers Could Cover The Spread

The Rangers had two major opportunities to score in Saturday's game. First, they had the first two batters walk. But then Nathaniel Lowe popped out. Next, Adolis Garcia struck out looking before Josh Jung struck out looking. The Rangers had another chance in the second. Ultimately, Leody Tavaras had a leadoff double. But the Rangers endured back-to-back strikeouts before Josh Smith singled to put Taveras on third. Sadly, Semien struck out to end the threat.

Semien is batting .275 with 15 home runs, 64 RBIs, and 83 runs but went 0 for 3 on Saturday. Also, Lowe is hitting .285 with 12 home runs, 57 RBIs, and 69 runs but also went 0 for 4. Garcia is batting .259 with 25 home runs, 84 RBIs, and 75 runs but went 1 for 4. Likewise, Jung is hitting .275 with 20 home runs, 61 RBIs, and 65 runs but also went hitless. The top five hitters combined to go 1 for 18. Moreover, the Rangers had four total hits.

The Rangers will need their hitters to come through today. Additionally, they need their starter to go the distance, possibly six innings. The Rangers have to find a way to hit Snell.

The Rangers will cover the spread if their top five hitters can get on base. Then, they need good pitching to prevent a sweep.

Why The Padres Could Cover The Spread

The Padres did not do much on offense. However, they still managed to score enough runs to win. The Friars hope to wrap it up today with a three-game sweep. Ultimately, they need to get more offense to guarantee it.

Fernando Tatis is batting .276 with 18 home runs, 52 RBIs, and 58 runs. However, he went 0 for 4. Juan Soto is hitting .265 with 20 home runs, 63 RBIs, and 59 runs. Regardless, he went 1 for 4 on Saturday. Manny Machado is batting .258 with 20 home runs, 62 RBIs, and 51 runs. Moreover, he went 1 for 3. Xander Bogaerts is hitting .262 with 11 home runs, 36 RBIs, and 51 runs. Also, he went 1 for 4. The Padres left six runners on base.

The Padres will cover the spread if they can smack the baseball. Then, they need Snell to have another good outing against a Texas lineup that is still dangerous.

Final Rangers-Padres Prediction & Pick

The Rangers are too good to allow themselves to continue struggling on offense. Yes, Snell is excellent. But the Rangers are good enough on offense to take him deep on the right pitch. Therefore, expect a better game from the Rangers as they try their best to salvage the series and keep their lead over the Astros.

Final Rangers-Padres Prediction & Pick: Texas Rangers: +1.5 (-120)