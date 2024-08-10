ClutchPoints is not affiliated with, endorsed by, or in any way connected to any sportsbook. Gambling is not offered on this website in any form.

The Texas Rangers will play the first of a double-header with the New York Yankees on Saturday in the Bronx. We're rolling along in the Bronx, sharing our MLB odds series and making a Rangers-Yankees prediction and pick.

Rangers-Yankees Projected Starters

Nathan Eovaldi vs. Gerrit Cole

Nathan Eovaldi (8-5) with a 3.62 ERA

Last Start: Eovaldi struggled in his last outing, going five innings, allowing five earned runs, seven hits, striking out seven, and walking one in a loss to the Boston Red Sox.

2024 Road Splits: Eovaldi is 203 with a 4.57 ERA over seven starts away from Globe Life.

Gerrit Cole (3-2) with a 5.09 ERA

Last Start: Cole went 5 2/3 innings in his last outing, allowing two earned runs and six hits while striking out four in a no-decision against the Toronto Blue Jays.

2024 Home Splits: Cole has struggled at home, going 1-1 with a 5.26 ERA over five starts at Yankee Stadium.

How to Watch Rangers vs. Yankees

Time: 1:05 PM ET/10:05 AM PT

TV: YES Network

Why The Rangers Will Cover The Spread/Win

The Rangers have not had a good season and will likely fail to make the playoffs just one season after winning it all. Unfortunately, things have gone wrong in every direction. Their hitters have been inconsistent, more or less.

Marcus Semien remains the leadoff hitter and hopes to get the lineup going. So far, he is third in the team in home runs and tied in RBIs while leading the team in hits. Corey Seager recently broke up a no-hitter to avoid infamy and leads the team in home runs. Now, he looks to keep pounding the ball into the seats and is on pace to achieve at least 30 home runs. Wyatt Langford has not had the best rookie season. Regardless, he looks to finish 2024 on a strong note.

Eovaldi has had two quality starts in three outings and four in seven. Ultimately, he will attempt to keep the Bronx Bombers down. When Eovaldi finishes, he will turn it over to a bullpen that is 26th in baseball in team ERA. Kirby Yates has been the only bright spot in this bullpen, going 4-1 with a 1.08 ERA while converting all 20 save chances.

The Rangers will cover the spread if their four-best hitters can clobber the baseball and get some runs going. Then, they need Eovaldi to avoid making mistakes against some of the most dangerous hitters in the world.

Why The Yankees Will Cover The Spread/Win

The Yankees are one of the best teams in the majors, even though they lost two of three against the Los Angeles Angels at home. Despite that. they still are in a great position to cement themselves on top of the AL East. Their lineup is one of the best in baseball.

Anthony Volpe is the leadoff hitter and looking to get things going. Thus, expect him to be a little more patient and force Eovaldi into making some extra pitches. Juan Soto has been a welcome addition to the Yankees and is second on the team in home runs. Ultimately, he will get chances to hit because teams are being careful with the guy behind him. Aaron Judge is drawing intentional walks, which could prevent him from matching his mark of 62 home runs from two seasons ago. But he still will be a threat to batter the baseball into the stands. Giancarlo Stanton is back and ready to back up Judge. Significantly, he is still a major threat at the plate in any situation.

Cole has struggled with consistency since he returned from his injury. Yet, there are some glimmers of hope and potential for the old Cole to appear. When Cole finishes, he will turn it over to a bullpen that is the fourth-best in baseball. Clay Holmes is the closer despite holding a 2-4 record with a 2.70 ERA and just 24 save chances in 33 opportunities.

The Yankees will cover the spread if the lineup can continue to produce. Then, they need a good outing from Cole.

Final Rangers-Yankees Prediction & Pick

The Rangers are the third-worst team in baseball in covering the run line while the Yankees are top 10. Likewise, the Rangers are the second-worst in baseball in covering the run line on the road while the Yankees are middle of the pack. The Rangers won the season series 4-3 last season while also going 5-2 against the run line. The Rangers are 11-3 against the run line over the past 14 games against the Yankees. despite their struggles, we expect the Rangers to compete in this one and continue that trend.

Final Rangers-Yankees Prediction & Pick: Rangers +1.5