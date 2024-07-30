Clemson football has a storied history marked by numerous championships, iconic victories, and legendary players who have left an indelible mark on the program. Therefore, ranking the greatest anything in the program's history is no easy task. But before Clemson kicks off the 2024 season, we attempt to rank the top 10 players in the Tigers history, celebrating their contributions and legacies.

1. Steve Fuller (1975-1978)

Steve Fuller is considered the greatest player in Clemson football history. As the Tigers’ quarterback, Fuller was a two-time ACC Player of the Year and an All-American in 1978. He led Clemson to an ACC Championship in 1978, breaking numerous school records along the way. Fuller's leadership, athleticism, and impact on the program were unmatched, and his number 4 jersey was the first to be retired in Clemson history. His legacy continues to be a benchmark for excellence at Clemson.

Trevor Lawrence is one of the most talented quarterbacks to ever play college football. From the moment he took over as Clemson’s starter, Lawrence was a game-changer. He led the Tigers to a national championship as a freshman in 2018 and took them to two more College Football Playoff appearances. Lawrence finished his career with over 10,000 passing yards and 90 touchdowns. His poise, talent, and success make him one of the greatest players in Clemson history. He was the first overall pick in the 2021 NFL Draft to the Jacksonville Jaguars and just recently signed a new five-year, $275 million contract extension.

3. William Perry (1981-1984)

Known as “The Refrigerator,” William Perry was a force to be reckoned with on Clemson’s defensive line. His combination of size and agility was unprecedented, and he played a crucial role in Clemson’s 1981 national championship season. Perry was a consensus All-American and earned the ACC Player of the Year award in 1984. His impact on the field and his larger-than-life persona have made him a lasting icon in Clemson football history.

4. Jeff Davis (1978-1981)

Known as “The Judge,” Jeff Davis was a dominant linebacker and the heart of Clemson’s defense during their 1981 national championship season. Davis was named the MVP of the Orange Bowl that clinched the title and earned All-American honors that year. His leadership and tenacity were instrumental in establishing Clemson football as a defensive powerhouse. Davis' contributions to Clemson football were recognized with his induction into the College Football Hall of Fame.

5. Bennie Cunningham (1973-1975)

Bennie Cunningham was one of the most dominant tight ends in college football during his time at Clemson. He amassed 64 receptions, 1,044 yards and 10 touchdowns as a Tiger. A two-time All-American, Cunningham's combination of size, speed, and athleticism made him a matchup nightmare for opposing defenses. He played a crucial role in Clemson’s offense, and his performance earned him a spot in the College Football Hall of Fame. Cunningham went on to have a successful NFL career with the Pittsburgh Steelers, where he won two Super Bowl titles.

Deshaun Watson is arguably the most impactful quarterback in Clemson history. He led the Tigers to two consecutive national championship games, winning the title in 2016 with a legendary performance against Alabama. Watson threw for over 10,000 yards and 90 touchdowns in his career and was a two-time Heisman Trophy finalist. His poise under pressure and ability to deliver in clutch moments make him one of Clemson's greatest players.

7. Brian Dawkins (1992-1995)

Brian Dawkins is one of the most feared safeties in football history, known for his hard-hitting style and exceptional leadership. At Clemson, Dawkins was a three-year starter and an All-American in 1995. His intensity and passion for the game were evident during his time with the Tigers, and he went on to have a Hall of Fame career in the NFL. Dawkins’ influence on and off the field continues to resonate with Clemson fans.

8. Michael Dean Perry (1984-1987)

Michael Dean Perry, the younger brother of William “The Refrigerator” Perry, carved out his own legacy at Clemson. Perry was a dominant defensive lineman and a two-time All-American. He finished his Clemson career with 61 tackles for loss, which remains a school record. Perry's relentless pursuit of the quarterback and his disruptive presence on the defensive line made him a key figure in Clemson's defense during his tenure. He went on to have a successful NFL career, further cementing his status as one of Clemson's all-time greats.

9. DeAndre Hopkins (2010-2012)

DeAndre Hopkins is one of the most talented wide receivers to ever don a Clemson football uniform. Over three seasons, Hopkins amassed 3,020 receiving yards and 27 touchdowns, setting several school records. His ability to make spectacular catches and his game-changing performances helped elevate Clemson's offense. Hopkins has continued to shine in the NFL, further solidifying his status as one of Clemson’s all-time greats.

10. Terry Kinard (1978-1982)

Terry Kinard is considered one of the best defensive backs in college football history. A two-time All-American, Kinard was a key component of Clemson's defense during their 1981 national championship run. He holds the school record for most interceptions in a career with 17 and was the first Clemson player to be inducted into the College Football Hall of Fame. His instincts, leadership, and playmaking ability made him a cornerstone of the Tigers' defense.