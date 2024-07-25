The Clemson Tigers' 2023 season did not meet their standard. For a program used to winning National Championships and making the College Football Playoff, going 8-4 in the regular season is considered a disappointment. But a new season brings with it a new opportunity. The Tigers certainly have the talent and coaching to get back to the postseason and make some noise while doing so. It also helps that Clemson football is returning star players like Barrett Carter, Blake Miller, and Cade Klubnik.

A new linebacker in charge in Barrett Carter

A common theme among great Clemson teams has been the presence of a star linebacker. Players like Tanner Muse, Isaiah Simmons, Baylon Spector, Trenton Simpson, and Jeremiah Trotter Jr. have taken turns commandeering the Tigers' defense. They've all worked their way into the NFL while doing so. Another player will soon follow their footsteps in Barrett Carter.

Carter can do a bit of everything at the middle linebacker spot. He is a tackling machine, evidenced by the 73 and 62 total tackles he's posted the last two years. He can also add value rushing the passer. Carter has racked up nine sacks in that span and two forced fumbles. But he is also outstanding in coverage. He has good instincts, which has led to three interceptions since 2022 and 13 pass deflections.

Carter is a great player and the leader of this defense and team at large. If Clemson can return to the College Football Playoff, Carter will be a big reason why. Clemson is very fortunate that he eschewed the 2024 NFL Draft and returned to school.

A great right tackle in Blake Miller

The Tigers should have a good offensive line to work with in 2024. A big reason for that is right tackle Blake Miller. Miller is solid as a rock on that side of the line and plays well in both the run and the passing game. However, he's better as a run blocker, where PFF has given him a grade of 77.1 since 2022. That's the best run-blocking grade of any offensive tackle returning to the ACC.

Any team with aspirations to compete is going to need stellar play on the offensive line. Miller returning to Clemson gives the Tigers just that. How he performs will go a long way as to whether or not Clemson finds their way back to the postseason.

Time for Cade Klubnik to stand up

Cade Klubnik arrived at Clemson with plenty of hype. He was the 29th-best player in the 2022 recruiting class and the second-ranked quarterback. Texas A&M's Connor Wiegman was the only passer above him. Klubnik has certainly had his moments with the Tigers. His best game in college was last season against the Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets. He threw for four touchdowns and completed 67.6% of his passes.

Consistency hasn't been Klubnik's friend during his young collegiate career. He had nearly as many games with a completion percentage below 60% (four) as he did above 65% (five). Eight of the 19 touchdowns he threw came in two games. Those were against Georgia Tech and the Charleston Southern Buccaneers.

Klubnik has all the tools to be a great college quarterback, he just hasn't put it all together yet. But he still is one of the best players that Clemson returns to their 2024 football team. They need Klubnik to make another leap to compete for a National Championship. A full year of experience and another offseason nailing down offensive coordinator Garrett Riley's system should only help him take that jump.