The University of Mississippi, commonly known as Ole Miss, has a rich football tradition filled with memorable moments, legendary players, and significant achievements. But before Ole Miss football kicks off for the 2024 season, we decided to rank the top 10 players in the Rebels history.

1. Archie Manning (QB, 1968-1970)

Archie Manning is an iconic figure in Ole Miss football history, known for his incredible talent and leadership. Manning's dual-threat ability made him one of the most exciting players in college football. He finished his college career with 4,753 passing yards, 1,823 rushing yards, and 56 total touchdowns.

Manning's standout performances, including a memorable victory over Alabama in 1969, solidified his legacy at Ole Miss. He was a two-time All-American and finished fourth in the Heisman Trophy voting in 1969. Manning went on to have a successful NFL career and remains a beloved figure in Ole Miss football history.

2. Patrick Willis (LB, 2003-2006)

Patrick Willis was one of the most dominant linebackers in college football history. Known for his speed, tackling ability, and leadership, Willis earned All-American honors and won the Butkus Award and the Lambert Award as the nation's top linebacker in 2006. He finished his college career with 355 tackles, 33.0 tackles for loss, and 11.0 sacks.

Willis's impact on the field was immense, helping lead Ole Miss football to significant defensive success during his tenure. He went on to have a Hall of Fame career in the NFL with the San Francisco 49ers, earning multiple Pro Bowl and All-Pro selections. Willis's contributions to Ole Miss football and his professional success secure his place among the greatest Rebels.

Eli Manning is one of the most celebrated quarterbacks in Ole Miss history. Known for his poise, accuracy, and leadership, Manning led the Rebels to a 10-3 record and a Cotton Bowl victory in 2003. He finished his college career with 10,119 passing yards and 81 touchdowns, setting numerous school records.

Manning's standout performances and leadership on the field earned him the Maxwell Award and the SEC Player of the Year in 2003. He went on to have a Hall of Fame career in the NFL, winning two Super Bowl titles with the New York Giants. Manning's contributions to Ole Miss football and his professional success secure his place among the greatest Rebels.

4. Deuce McAllister (RB, 1997-2000)

Known for his combination of speed, power, and vision, Deuce McAllister set numerous Ole Miss football records, including most career rushing yards (3,060) and rushing touchdowns (37). He earned All-SEC honors and was a key player in leading the Rebels to multiple bowl appearances.

McAllister's standout performances and leadership on the field made him a fan favorite and a key player in Ole Miss's success during his tenure. He went on to have a successful NFL career with the New Orleans Saints, earning two Pro Bowl selections and becoming the franchise's all-time leading rusher.

5. Charlie Conerly (QB, 1942, 1946-1947)

Charlie Conerly was one of the most talented quarterbacks in Ole Miss football history, known for his strong arm, accuracy, and leadership. Conerly led the Rebels to their first SEC championship in 1947 and finished his college career with 2,313 passing yards and 18 touchdowns.

Conerly's standout performances earned him All-American honors and the SEC Player of the Year award in 1947. He went on to have a successful NFL career with the New York Giants, earning multiple Pro Bowl selections and winning an NFL championship. Conerly's contributions to Ole Miss football and his professional achievements make him one of the greatest Rebels.

6. Ben Williams (DE, 1972-1975)

Ben Williams was one of the most dominant defensive players in Ole Miss football history, known for his speed, strength, and playmaking ability. Williams was a three-time All-SEC selection and earned All-American honors in 1975. He finished his college career with 377 tackles and 34 sacks.

Williams's impact on the field helped lead Ole Miss to multiple bowl appearances and significant defensive success. He went on to have a successful NFL career with the Buffalo Bills, earning Pro Bowl honors. Williams's contributions to Ole Miss football and his professional success secure his place among the greatest Rebels.

7. Larry Grantham (LB, 1957-1959)

Larry Grantham was a standout linebacker for the Rebels, known for his speed, toughness, and football IQ. Grantham was a key player on Ole Miss’s national championship team in 1959 and earned All-American honors. He was instrumental in leading the Rebels to three consecutive bowl victories during his tenure.

Grantham's leadership and playmaking ability were pivotal in Ole Miss's defensive success. He went on to have a storied career in the AFL with the New York Jets, earning five All-Star selections and winning Super Bowl III. Grantham’s contributions to Ole Miss football and his professional success secure his place among the all-time greats.

8. Wesley Walls (TE, 1985-1988)

Wesley Walls was one of the most dominant tight ends in college football during his time at Ole Miss. Known for his size, speed, and hands, Walls was a matchup nightmare for defenses. He finished his college career with 1,010 receiving yards and 18 touchdowns, earning All-American honors.

Walls's contributions to Ole Miss football were significant, helping the Rebels achieve success in the SEC and securing multiple bowl appearances. He went on to have a successful NFL career, earning five Pro Bowl selections. Walls's impact on Ole Miss football and his professional achievements make him one of the greatest Rebels.

9. Bruiser Kinard (T, 1935-1937)

Bruiser Kinard was one of the most dominant linemen in college football during his time at Ole Miss. Known for his toughness, versatility, and relentless play, Kinard was a key figure on both the offensive and defensive lines. He earned All-American honors in 1936 and 1937, becoming the first Ole Miss player to receive such accolades.

Kinard's leadership and impact on the field helped establish Ole Miss as a formidable program in the SEC. He was known for his ability to open up running lanes on offense and his fierce tackling on defense. After his college career, Kinard went on to have a Hall of Fame career in the NFL with the Brooklyn Dodgers and later played for the New York Yankees in the All-America Football Conference. He was inducted into the College Football Hall of Fame and the Pro Football Hall of Fame, cementing his legacy as one of the greatest linemen in football history.

10. Gene Hickerson (G, 1955-1957)

Gene Hickerson was a standout guard for Ole Miss, known for his strength, agility, and exceptional blocking skills. Hickerson was a key player in the Rebels' offense, helping pave the way for a potent rushing attack. He earned All-SEC honors and was recognized as one of the best guards in college football during his time at Ole Miss.

Hickerson's contributions to Ole Miss were significant, helping the Rebels achieve success in the SEC and secure multiple bowl appearances. His exceptional blocking ability made him a valuable asset on the offensive line. Hickerson went on to have a Hall of Fame career in the NFL with the Cleveland Browns, where he was a key blocker for legendary running backs Jim Brown and Leroy Kelly. He earned six Pro Bowl selections and was inducted into the Pro Football Hall of Fame, solidifying his place among the all-time greats in both college and professional football.