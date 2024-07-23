The college football offseason is almost over as we are halfway through July. The season will get going in about a month and a half, and college football fans everywhere are eager for the new beginning. College football fever is rampant across the country as we get closer to the season, but also because of the new EA Sports NCAA 25 video game that just came out last Monday. All in all, it’s an exciting time to be a college football fan, and one fan base that is excited for the season is Ole Miss football fans. The Rebels have a big season ahead of them.

This college football season is going to be a big one for a number of reasons. The sport is going through big changes, and some of those changes are going to be seen for the first time this season. Let’s take a look at what some of them are.

First off, there are going to be some new rules seen this year in college football, and some fans aren’t really in favor of them. Perhaps the biggest change is the addition of the two-minute warning. Fans have already started getting sick at all of the commercials that are happening in today’s era of college football, and the two-minute warning is another way for tv networks to get more commercial times in.

The bigger changes, however, come with conference realignment and the expanded College Football Playoff. College football is going to look completely different next year because of those two things. California schools playing in the Atlantic Coast Conference? Yeah, things are changing.

Conference realignment has shaken things up big time in college football. The power five is no longer a thing as the Pac-12 is essentially dead. Every team left for a new conference except for Oregon State and Washington State. Those two teams have scheduling alliances with the Mountain West.

Every other Pac-12 school found a new home. Utah, Colorado, Arizona and Arizona State are now in the Big 12. Oregon, Oregon State, USC and UCLA joined the Big Ten. Lastly, Cal and Stanford joined the ACC (makes a ton of sense, right?).

The other big change with conferences comes in the SEC. Oklahoma and Texas are both leaving the Big 12 and they will join the SEC. The Big Ten and the SEC are loaded with good teams and seem on the verge of forming two super conferences.

This season, we will also see 12 teams make the College Football Playoff. For about a month, the College Football Playoff will be happening. Some people aren’t in favor of the big expansion, but there will be more marquee college football games, and it’s hard to be too upset about that.

All in all, this is going to be one of the biggest college football seasons of all time. The game is changing, and this is the start of a new era.

Ole Miss football has College Football Playoff aspirations

The Ole Miss football team has had a good amount of success under head coach Lane Kiffin, and the 2024 season seems like the one where they can finally get over the hump and get into the College Football Playoff. Last year, the Rebels ended up going 11-2 with a win in the Peach Bowl against Penn State (essentially the Big Ten's Ole Miss). Another regular season like they had last year, and the Rebels will find themselves in the College Football Playoff.

With the College Football Playoff expanding to 12 teams, the door is wide open for Ole Miss to make their first appearance this season. The expansion helps a lot, but even without it, this would be the Rebels' best chance to make a run at the SEC title and the CFP under Lane Kiffin.

Ole Miss is returning an abundance of talent this season, including quarterback Jaxson Dart, and also, Alabama no longer has Nick Saban. The door is open for other teams to have a run of success now that Saban is gone. Are the Crimson Tide going to go away? Probably not, but it's reasonable to think that they might take a step back after losing one of the most dominant college football coaches ever.

The chance for a breakout season is right in front of the Ole Miss football team, and they have to take advantage of the opportunity. Here are three predictions for their 2024 campaign.

Ole Miss football will go 10-2

This season is going to look a lot like last year's, but that isn't a bad thing. Like it was previously stated, another season like 2023 will earn the Rebels a trip to the College Football Playoff. Ole Miss has a couple tough SEC games as they play at LSU and home against Georgia, but they should be able to take care of business in all of their other contests. They certainly are capable of beating the Tigers and maybe the Bulldogs too, but right now, let's go with 10-2 for their regular season record.

Jaxson Dart will be a Heisman finalist

Get ready for a big year for Ole Miss football QB Jaxson Dart. Last year, he threw for over 3,300 yards, and he tossed 23 touchdown passes compared to just five interceptions. Expect Dart to have an even better year this season. He has another offseason under his belt, and he has a lot of talented weapons to work with. The Heisman is a QB award, and this is a down year for QBs. Dart should find himself in the conversation to win the award when the regular season comes to a close.

Ole Miss football WILL make the CFP

This is the breakthrough year, Rebels fans! The College Football Playoff expanding to 12 is big for teams like Ole Miss football that have been oh so close to making it in recent years. Well, this is the season that Rebels fans have been waiting for. Ole Miss will finish 10-2 at worst in the regular season, and that will be more than enough to earn them their first trip to the playoff. Don't be surprised if they end up making a run in the CFP as well.