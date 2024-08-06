The Utah Utes football program boasts a storied tradition, highlighted by exceptional individual talent and memorable team achievements. Here, just before Utah football kicks off for the 2024 season, now as Big 12 Conference members, we celebrate the ten greatest Utes players in history.

1. Larry Wilson (S, 1956-1959)

Larry Wilson was a two-way player but was a standout safety for the Utes, known for his exceptional ball-hawking skills and leadership in the secondary, earning All-American honors. As an offensive player, he accrued 1,039 yards and seven touchdowns from scrimmage. Wilson's success at Utah paved the way for his Hall of Fame NFL career with the St. Louis Cardinals, where he became one of the league's greatest safeties, recording 52 career interceptions.

Wilson’s instincts and ability to read the game set him apart as a defensive back. His knack for making timely interceptions and providing leadership on the field made him an invaluable asset to the team. Wilson’s transition to the NFL saw him become one of the most respected and accomplished safeties in league history, further cementing his legacy as one of Utah’s greatest players. His impact on the game, both at the college and professional levels, continues to be celebrated.

2. Jordan Gross (OT, 1999-2002)

Jordan Gross was a stalwart on the offensive line for the Utes, earning All-American honors in 2002. His exceptional blocking skills helped pave the way for Utah's potent offense, and he later went on to have a successful NFL career with the Carolina Panthers. Gross's leadership and consistency were pivotal in solidifying the Utes' offensive front during his tenure.

Gross played a crucial role in transforming Utah’s offensive line into a formidable force. His ability to protect the quarterback and open running lanes was unmatched, making him an essential part of the team’s success during his time. Gross’s legacy continues to inspire aspiring offensive linemen at Utah, and his professional success further cements his place as one of the program’s all-time greats.

Alex Smith led the Utes to an undefeated season in 2004, culminating in a Fiesta Bowl victory over Pittsburgh. Smith's exceptional decision-making and accuracy were key to Utah's high-powered offense. He finished his college career with 5,203 passing yards, 47 touchdowns, and only eight interceptions. Smith's outstanding performance earned him a spot as the first overall pick in the 2005 NFL Draft, where he enjoyed a long and productive professional career.

Smith’s leadership and poise were evident throughout his college career. His ability to manage the game and make smart decisions under pressure made him an invaluable asset to the team. The 2004 season remains one of the most celebrated in Utah’s history, with Smith’s performance in the Fiesta Bowl serving as a crowning achievement. His transition to the NFL saw him overcome numerous challenges to become a respected and accomplished quarterback, further enhancing his legacy as one of Utah football's greatest players.

4. Steve Smith Sr. (WR, 1999-2000)

Steve Smith Sr. played only two seasons at Utah but left an indelible mark. Known for his speed, agility, and competitive spirit, Smith quickly became a favorite target. He amassed 1,608 receiving yards and 12 touchdowns during his time with the Utes. Smith's electrifying playmaking ability set the stage for his illustrious NFL career, where he continued to showcase his talents as one of the league's premier receivers.

Smith’s tenacity and relentless work ethic were evident from the moment he stepped on the field. His ability to make explosive plays in critical moments made him a game-changer for the Utes. Smith’s success at Utah was a precursor to his legendary NFL career, where he became known for his toughness, leadership, and unmatched skill as a receiver. His influence on the game extends beyond his statistics, as he remains a source of inspiration for aspiring wide receivers.

Eric Weddle was a versatile defensive back who excelled in multiple roles for the Utes. Known for his intelligence and playmaking ability, Weddle was a two-time Mountain West Conference Defensive Player of the Year and earned All-American honors in 2006. He finished his college career with 18 interceptions and numerous tackles, contributing significantly to Utah's defensive prowess. Weddle's success continued in the NFL, where he became one of the league's top safeties.

Weddle’s ability to read the game and anticipate plays made him a standout player on Utah’s defense. His versatility allowed him to excel in various positions, whether it was as a safety, cornerback, or even playing on offense when needed. Weddle’s leadership and football IQ were instrumental in Utah’s defensive schemes, and his transition to the NFL saw him become a perennial Pro Bowl selection and respected leader. His legacy at Utah is defined by his all-around excellence and enduring impact on the program.

6. Luther Elliss (DT, 1991-1994)

Luther Elliss was a dominant force on the defensive line for the Utes. A two-time WAC Defensive Player of the Year, Elliss was known for his strength and tenacity. He recorded 211 tackles and 21 sacks during his college career, consistently disrupting opposing offenses. Elliss's impressive play earned him All-American honors and a successful NFL career with the Detroit Lions.

Elliss’s physical presence and relentless motor made him a nightmare for opposing offenses. His ability to penetrate the line of scrimmage and make impactful plays was a key component of Utah’s defense. Elliss’s contributions extended beyond his statistics, as his leadership and work ethic set the standard for future defensive linemen at Utah. His success in the NFL further solidified his reputation as one of the greatest defensive players in Utes history.

7. Scott Mitchell (QB, 1987-1990)

Scott Mitchell was a prolific passer for the Utes, setting multiple school records during his time at Utah. Known for his strong arm and ability to lead the offense, Mitchell threw for over 8,000 yards and 69 touchdowns in his college career. His impressive performance earned him recognition as one of the top quarterbacks in the nation, and he went on to have a successful NFL career.

Mitchell’s ability to command the offense and make big plays in critical moments made him a standout player for Utah. His leadership and poise under pressure were key factors in the team’s success during his tenure. Mitchell’s transition to the NFL saw him continue to excel, further solidifying his place as one of the greatest quarterbacks in Utah’s history. His legacy as a prolific passer and leader remains a significant part of the program’s history.

8. Paul Kruger (DE, 2007-2008)

Paul Kruger was a dominant defensive end for the Utes, known for his relentless pass rush and ability to disrupt opposing offenses. In his two seasons at Utah, Kruger recorded 124 tackles and 10.5 sacks, playing a crucial role in the team’s undefeated 2008 season. His standout performances earned him All-Mountain West honors and a successful NFL career, including a Super Bowl victory with the Baltimore Ravens.

Kruger’s impact on the field was evident from the moment he stepped onto the field. His ability to consistently pressure the quarterback and make impactful plays in the backfield made him a key component of Utah’s defense. Kruger’s contributions to the 2008 undefeated season, including the Sugar Bowl victory over Alabama, remain some of the most memorable moments in the program’s history. His success in the NFL further solidified his reputation as one of Utah’s all-time greats.

9. Marv Fleming (TE, 1960-1962)

Marv Fleming was a standout tight end for the Utes, known for his exceptional receiving and blocking abilities. During his time at Utah, Fleming showcased his versatility and athleticism, becoming a key component of the offense. His performance earned him All-Conference honors and set the stage for a successful NFL career, where he won multiple Super Bowls with the Green Bay Packers and the Miami Dolphins.

Fleming's contributions to the team were significant, as he excelled in both the passing and running game. His ability to make crucial catches and provide reliable blocking made him an invaluable asset. Fleming's success in the NFL further highlighted his skills and solidified his reputation as one of the best tight ends to come out of Utah. His legacy remains a source of inspiration for future tight ends in the program.

10. Louie Sakoda (K/P, 2005-2008)

Louie Sakoda was a special teams ace who excelled as both a kicker and a punter. During his time at Utah, he earned multiple All-American honors and was a finalist for the Ray Guy Award (top punter) and Lou Groza Award (top kicker). Sakoda's versatility and consistency were key to Utah's success, including their perfect 13-0 season in 2008, culminating in a Sugar Bowl victory over Alabama. His contributions were vital in special teams, often flipping the field position and scoring crucial points.

Sakoda’s ability to perform under pressure was a hallmark of his career. Whether it was nailing a game-winning field goal or pinning opponents deep in their territory with a perfectly placed punt, Sakoda’s impact on the game was profound. His contributions to the undefeated 2008 season are particularly noteworthy, as his performance in the Sugar Bowl helped Utah secure a historic victory over Alabama, solidifying his place in Utes lore.