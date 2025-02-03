Fans of the Minnesota Vikings may wonder where Sam Darnold will land, and they’re hoping Harrison Smith has another year left in the NFL. But Aaron Jones is in the free-agent mix, and we’re ranking the three best landing spots for the running back in the 2025 NFL offseason.

Jones is coming off a productive season where he rushed for 1,138 yards and totaled 408 through the air. He’s 30 years old, and he has 1,755 “touch miles” on his body. So how much he has left remains a big question.

It’s not clear whether the Vikings will shell out free-agent dollars to keep Jones, so that opens the door for …

Steelers could be in the market for RB Aaron Jones

The easy reason why the Steelers could have an interest is pending free agency for Najee Harris and Jaylen Warren. That’s the entire backfield. And the Steelers seem like a team that wants to compete deep into the playoffs in 2025.

Pro Football Focus tagged the Steelers as the ideal landing spot for Jones in terms of being a major part of the offense.

“If (the Steelers are) looking to compete again in 2025, giving the roster one more go under Mike Tomlin, then a reliable every-down back like Jones makes the most sense,” Jonathon Macri wrote.

Perhaps Jones future with the Vikings walked onto thin ice after a pitch-play fumble midway through the 2024 season, according to comments by head coach Kevin O’Connell to fox9.com.

“This is the National Football League, we’ve got to execute tossing the football,” O’Connell said. “Whosever fault it was, whoever takes the ultimate minus on the sheet, it’s catastrophic. We’ve had two of them happen early on in games and it can’t happen. If we’re not going to be able to toss the football, we’ve got much bigger issues to work through. It’s unacceptable.”

However, Jones said O’Connell approached him in a fair manner about the play, according to espn.com.

“He just wanted to know what happened,” Jones said. “He didn't raise his voice. (And) he didn't cuss. He didn't make you tuck your tail. We explained it, and he said to us, ‘It's OK, guys. We're good. You're both pros. I know you'll get it fixed, so let's let it go.' ”

Aaron Jones could stay with Vikings

It makes sense the Vikings wouldn’t want to blow up a 14-3 team, even though the final two games turned into huge disappointments.

The Vikings are projected to have the seventh-most cap space, according to spotrac.com. This means they can likely afford to keep Jones.

One good thing about Jones is his team-guy attitude. He stepped up and supported Darnold during the season, according to the Up & Adams Show via heavy.com.

“One-hundred-ten percent (confident in Darnold),” Jones said in November. “We ride with Sam. He’s what’s gotten us here so far, and we’re going to continue to stick by his side. We know he’s a great quarterback. He could touch any blade of grass on the field that he wants throwing that ball, and you just have some games like that.

“That’s what teammates are there for, to pick each other up. So we all got Sam back. We all 100% — I guess, well, 110%, like I said — believe in him. And he’s gonna show you guys. He’s used to kind of I guess the narrative that’s about to come out or be spun or whatever wants to be said about him. He’s used to that.”

That’s the kind of guy that makes a locker room better. And it makes the team better. So the Vikings might reel him back in for 2025.

Recent reports suggest Raiders could grab Aaron Jones

When the Raiders hired Pete Carroll, it moved Jones into the Las Vegas conversation. Carroll likes a durable running back, and Jones would fit into the Carroll scheme.

The Raiders didn’t hire Carroll for a long-term rebuild. They’re looking more for something like what happened with Dan Quinn and the Washington Commanders in 2024. So the team should pursue upgrades for its weaknesses with aggression.

And running the football turned into a big problem for the Raiders. They ranked dead last with 79.8 yards per game, and also didn’t have any player reach even 500 yards rushing for the season. That’s abysmal. And Jones in the best free-agent running back available.