The Minnesota Vikings got great quarterback play from Sam Darnold in 2024. He led them to a 14-win regular season and an unexpected playoff berth. But his final two games left a lot of people questioning whether he could be a long-term NFL quarterback. He hits free agency with a slim chance of returning to the Vikings but plenty of teams who could use a quarterback. Where should Sam Darnold land this spring?

At his highest points of the 2024 season, many people thought that Darnold could get the same contract Baker Mayfield got. His 2018 draft partner got three years and $100 million from the Tampa Bay Buccaneers after a solid first season. Now, those final two games could prevent him from making that much but should still give him a chance at starting next season. Each of the teams on this list could use a quarterback but won't make a long-term commitment to Darnold.

His former team, the New York Jets, may need a quarterback but won't bring back the infamous draft bust. But other quarterback-needy teams should be in on Darnold.

#4: A return to the Minnesota Vikings is unlikely

The Vikings slot in at number four simply because of the great season Darnold just had. Before the Week 18 and playoff loss, Darnold returning to the Vikings seemed inevitable. But those bad performances make it seem like JJ McCarthy will be the starting quarterback moving forward. Darnold may not find a home elsewhere and come back.

If Darnold does come back, it will be because he did not find a starting job elsewhere. If the market does not allow him to be a starter, he should not agree to be a backup anywhere else. Another year studying the Shanahan system under head coach Kevin O'Connell would increase his value even if he does not hit the field.

#3: Sam Darnold as another stopgap quarterback in Pittsburgh

Last year, the Steelers had Justin Fields and Russell Wilson splitting quarterback snaps. While they got to the playoffs again, their quarterback play left a lot to be desired. Both of those quarterbacks are now free agents and Pittsburgh could make a switch at signal caller. While he likely won't be the long-term answer in Pittsburgh, he could be a solid stopgap option.

The Steelers have not had a long-term quarterback since Ben Roethlisberger retired but this draft is not the place to find one. Many draft experts only expect two quarterbacks to go in the first round, meaning the Steelers need to find one elsewhere. Darnold would be a great option for at least 2025 and could be the mentor while a rookie learns on the bench, just like he was for McCarthy.

#2: The Saints bring in Sam Darnold

The Saints are in salary cap hell and have not filled their head coach opening yet. Derek Carr is still under contract but could be moved out after a disappointing season. He has two years left on his deal with a lot more money on his deal than Darnold will make. If someone calls to try and get Carr in a trade.

The Saints would save $70 million over the next two years if they cut Derek Carr after June 1. While that is a plausible move, that may not be followed by paying a quarterback a lot of money. Darnold would have to take a one-year deal to go to the Saints but would be the unquestioned starter. Kellen Moore is rumored to get the head coaching job so if he were impressed with Darnold, this would not be a stunning move.

#1: A new quarterback for Pete Carroll in Las Vegas

The Las Vegas Raiders have already admitted that Pete Carroll is a stop-gap head coach. At 73 years old, no one is expecting him to be there much longer than his three-year contract. But he can help put the organization on the right path and clean up some of the craziness around the Raiders. Getting a professional quarterback to lead the offense would be a great first step to accomplishing that goal.

Darnold showed this year that he can be a serviceable quarterback for a talented and well-coached team. He did not show that he can elevate an entire offense to a championship level, which is actually perfect for the Raiders. They need a quarterback who can come in and win a few games, but won't ruin their draft position and therefore their rebuild.