The NFL offseason is in full swing as every team focuses on improving their roster ahead of next season. One big domino that could be traded this offseason is Seattle Seahawks wide receiver DK Metcalf.

Metcalf is a very physical receiver, and many teams should be interested in acquiring him. The 27-year-old is in the final year of his deal, making $24 million. Metcalf produced 66 receptions for 992 yards and five touchdowns across 15 games in the 2024-25 season.

He should have a solid trade market this offseason. With that said, here are the four best Metcalf trade destinations in the 2025 NFL offseason.

The Green Bay Packers are one team that could be interested in a top receiver like Metcalf. Green Bay has made the playoffs the last two seasons and has a talented core. However, the Packers are without a true WR1 for quarterback Jordan Love.

Running back Josh Jacobs recently echoed this statement, noting the Packers could really use a top guy to set up the rest of their offense.

“We've got a really young group of receivers,” Jacobs told 97.3 The Game. “All can be really, really, really special, but I think personally we need a guy that's proven to be a No. 1 already, somebody that we know is going to be a little bit more consistent.”

Jacobs is correct in his assessment as their group of Romeo Doubs, Christian Watson, Jayden Reed, and Dontayvion Wicks is talented. However, none of these receivers has emerged as a true WR1.

Watson will also be out until at least Week 12 after tearing his ACL in the regular season finale against the Chicago Bears. With the Packers close to cementing themselves as a Super Bowl contender, they should be in the mix to acquire Metcalf.

The Dallas Cowboys are another team that could be in the mix for DK Metcalf. Although Dallas had a disappointing season, they were without their star quarterback Dak Prescott. With Prescott back in action for the 2025-26 season, he could use a talented receiver alongside CeeDee Lamb.

Pairing Lamb, one of the best wideouts in the league, with Metcalf would elevate Prescott's game. Lamb had a great season despite Prescott only appearing in eight games, with the 25-year-old hauled in 101 receptions for 1,194 yards and six touchdowns. The Cowboys should be calling the Seahawks to improve their offense by acquiring Metcalf.

Although the New England Patriots are in rebuild mode, they have their franchise quarterback set with Drake Maye. Maye had a solid rookie campaign, completing 66.6 percent of his passes for 2,276 yards and 15 touchdowns versus 10 interceptions.

The 22-year-old put up these numbers despite having one of the worst offensive lines in the league and a weak receiver core. The Patriots have already shown aggression this offseason, firing head coach Jerod Mayo after one season to bring in Mike Vrabel.

Vrabel had success with the Tennessee Titans just a few seasons ago. The former Patriot should be an upgrade as a coach and help New England build a new culture. Acquiring a receiver like Metcalf could help Maye and the offense ascend for years to come as well.

Las Vegas Raiders

Another rebuilding team that could find themselves in the mix for the Metcalf is the Las Vegas Raiders. The Raiders are doing a culture reset themselves, as they brought in former Seahawks head coach Pete Carroll to be their new leader.

Carroll previously coached Metcalf in Seattle, and he could reunite with him as Las Vegas' top receiver. Acquiring Metcalf would allow Jakobi Meyers to return to a WR2 role. This would, in turn, also help their next quarterback achieve success in Carroll's scheme under new offensive coordinator Chip Kelly.

There are plenty of teams who could show interest in DK Metcalf. The Seahawks should find a worthwhile deal if they decide to move on from their star wideout.