The Detroit Red Wings are on fire to begin the 2023-24 NHL season. Sunday evening saw them take on the Calgary Flames in front of their home fans. It was the second half of a back-to-back for the Red Wings after their game against the Ottawa Senators on Saturday. But the quick turnaround didn't faze them much as Detroit skated away with a 6-2 victory.

Leading the effort for the Winged Wheel was Alex DeBrincat. The Farmington Hills, Michigan native became the fifth Michigan-born player to record a hat trick for Detroit on Sunday. DeBrincat also had an assist to his name to round out a four-point performance against the Flames.

Another player who is enjoying the new start to the season is Dylan Larkin. The Waterford, Michigan native had two points against Calgary, raising his point total to 11. Larkin and DeBrincat have made quite the formidable duo so far. And the Red Wings captain spoke about what makes DeBrincat so productive after the game.

“His hockey sense is off the charts. Everyone knows he can score, but how he finds space and pockets it honestly took a little bit to get used to,” Larkin said Sunday, via the official Red Wings website.

“I’ve haven’t played with a player who is looking in spots not many can find. I’ve tried to really keep my eyes open for him when I have the puck, but also when he has the puck I’m trying to get open as well,” the Detroit captain continued.

Larkin and DeBrincat have led the Red Wings to the early Atlantic Division lead. Detroit also became the first Eastern Conference team to record 10 points on the year with their latest victory. They will look to claim their sixth consecutive victory on Tuesday against the Seattle Kraken.