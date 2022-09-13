The Brooklyn Nets will have several new looks during the 2022-2023 season, unveiling two new uniforms in the last month alone.

NBA teams, in partnership with Nike, release three alternate uniforms each year: City, Classic and Statement Editions. Each has a different meaning and complements the team’s traditional uniforms, which are known as the Association and Icon Editions. Brooklyn unveiled their Classic and Statement jerseys in recent weeks, and the City uniform reportedly leaked to several outlets months ago.

With that, let’s rank each of Brooklyn’s uniforms for the 2022-2023 season.

5. Association Edition

The uniform the team wore in its first-ever game as the Brooklyn Nets. White on white served as Brooklyn’s primary away uniform last season. The Nets wore the jersey 23 times, just once at home.

4. City Edition

City Edition | Brooklyn Nets Here is a HQ version of the Nets' new "City Edition" to be worn next season. *NOTE*

This uniform has not been officially announced but is widely expected as Brooklyn’s City Edition after several leaks, per Casey Vitelli of NBA Uniform Tracker.

The jersey celebrates Brooklyn-born artist Jean-Michel Basquiat. It is a spin on Brooklyn’s 2020 City Edition, which featured the same concept in black with white lettering. Kevin Durant told reporters after a win early last season that several players wanted a white version of the uniform, per Chris Milholen of NetsDaily.

“A lot of guys said they want to try the white jersey next year; the Basquiat jersey,” Durant said.

The players appear to have gotten their wish.

The new uniform reads ‘BKLYN NETS’ in black lettering with a multi-colored trim down the side. The 2020 edition featured a three-point crown on the trim of the shorts, a symbol frequently used by Basquiat celebrating Kings County, as well as his signature just above the jock tag.

These are not the first uniforms celebrating a Brooklyn-born artist. Brooklyn’s 2018 City Edition honored the late rapper Notorious B.I.G. with a 1990s-era Coogi sweater trim down the side of their original black concept. Brooklyn then remixed the Coogi jerseys into a white edition in 2019, similar to what they are doing this season with the Basquiat threads.

3. Statement Edition

Brooklyn unveiled these threads Tuesday morning.

The Statement Edition uniform is “inspired by a team’s desire to make a bold statement the moment they step on the court.” In this case, that statement is on behalf of the residents of Brooklyn. The Nets released the uniforms with a caption that read, “The uniform of the Brooklynites, and the Brooklyn Nets.” Owner Joe Tsai voiced his approval on Twitter to a picture of Nets superfans Mr. and Mrs. Whammy repping the jersey.

The uniform features black lettering with a white outline, silver trim and a herringbone side panel. They also feature a white Jordan logo, the first of any Nets jersey to do so.

2. Icon Edition

The Icon Edition is meant to express the franchise’s bold primary color. For Brooklyn, that means the classic black uniform.

The Nets wore this jersey 28 times last season, for 16 home games and 12 away games. This uniform has not grown old throughout the last decade in Brooklyn. The threads feature a sleek solid black with clean white lettering and trim. The Icon Edition was the team’s top-worn uniform last season.

1. Classic Edition

Nets fans have been waiting for these since the team moved to Brooklyn. The Classic Edition is meant to pay homage to the franchise’s origins, and these threads definitely check that box.

The throwback features ‘NETS’ in the classic font and red lettering across the chest with stars and stripes trim down the side. The team introduced these uniforms during the 1971-72 ABA season, when it was known as the New York Nets. During that season, the Nets moved from the Island Garden in West Hempstead, NY to Nassau Coliseum, where they would go on to win two ABA titles in 1974 and 1976.

Julius Erving made the uniform famous, winning three MVP awards in the jersey from 1974-1976. The Nets continued to wear the uniform through their transition to the NBA in 1976 and move back to New Jersey in 1977, before retiring it in 1981. The team wore the threads as throwbacks throughout the early 2000s while in New Jersey.

This season, however, will mark the first time the Nets have worn the uniform in Brooklyn.