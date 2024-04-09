Following All-Star weekend in the NBA, there's no question that NBA teams then start making their final decisions on whether to make a move just before the trade deadline. The trade deadline gives teams a last-minute opportunity to make further improvements to their roster with the hopes of making a run for a championship.

Throughout the years, basketball fans have witnessed some game-changing trades that shook the entire league. In fact, some of the biggest NBA stars would surprisingly make a change of scenery. Let's rank the 10 biggest NBA trades just before the trade deadline.

10. Philadelphia and Brooklyn exchange disgruntled stars

Philadelphia received: James Harden and Paul Millsap

Brooklyn received: Ben Simmons, Andre Drummond, Seth Curry, 2022 1st-round pick, and 2027 1st-round pick

After a disappointing 2021 playoff campaign with the Philadelphia 76ers, three-time All-Star forward Ben Simmons wanted out. On the other hand, it was nearly the same story with James Harden in Brooklyn as both superstars engaged in a strike with their respective teams.

Eventually, both teams fulfilled their disgruntled stars' wishes at the NBA trade deadline in 2022. Fast-forward to today, neither teams have made any significant run at a championship.

9. The Knicks finally get a superstar

New York received: Carmelo Anthony, Chauncey Billups, Raymond Felton, Renaldo Balkman, Shelden Williams

Denver received: Wilson Chandler, Danilo Gallinari, Timofey Mozgov, a 2012 2nd-round pick, a 2013 2nd-round pick, and a 2014 1st-round pick

The 2010 free agency saw the New York Knicks fail to land LeBron James. To compensate, the Knicks decided to blow up their young core in order to land Carmelo Anthony at all costs during the trade deadline. Although Melo did lead them to some playoff runs, those were easily forgettable.

8. Kyrie Irving gets out of Brooklyn

Dallas received: Kyrie Irving and Markieff Morris

Brooklyn received: Spencer Dinwiddie, Dorian Finney-Smith, 2029 1st round pick, 2027 2nd round pick and 2029 2nd round pick

It wasn't only James Harden that grew unhappy in Brooklyn but also Kyrie Irving. As a result, the Nets decided to trade their superstar guard, especially after several off-the-court dramas that included his COVID-19 vaccine stance and antisemitism controversy.

With the move to Dallas, the Mavs had a formidable duo with Irving and Luka Doncic. Although they didn't make the playoffs later that year, the duo is expected to steadily become a legitimate championship contender.

7. Kevin Durant also makes his way out of Brooklyn via a four-team trade

Phoenix received: Kevin Durant, T.J. Warren

Key losses: Cameron Johnson, Mikal Bridges, Jae Crowder, 2029 1st-round pick, 2028 1st-round pick, 2027 1st-round pick, 2025 1st-round pick, 2023 1st-round pick 2028 2nd-round pick, and 2029 2nd-round pick

The Nets' big three era finally came to an end after they also decided to let go of Kevin Durant shortly after shipping Irving. Durant ended up in Phoenix after a four-team trade that also involved the Indiana Pacers and the Milwaukee Bucks.

The Suns basically blew up their promising core that played an instrumental role in the 2021 NBA Finals. Unfortunately, the gamble has yet to pay off.

6. The Celtics snag a franchise player

Boston received: Isaiah Thomas

Phoenix received: Marcus Thornton and 2016 1st-round pick

Isaiah Thomas was quite special for the Boston Celtics. He garnered two All-Star Game appearances and even led the Celtics to an appearance at the Eastern Conference Finals in 2017.

However, it's impressive that the Celtics acquired him at the 2014-15 NBA trade deadline in return for a role player and a first-round pick, making him one of the best steals at the deadline.

5. The Kings and Pacers both shine after exchanging promising prospects

Kings received: Domantas Sabonis, Justin Holiday, Jeremy Lamb, and 2023 2nd-round pick

Indiana received: Tyrese Haliburton, Buddy Hield, and Tristan Thompson

There aren't plenty of times when both teams win a trade. However, it was different for the Sacramento Kings and Indiana Pacers, who both swapped for promising prospects.

After the swap at the NBA trade deadline, both teams eventually made a positive impact in the NBA. The Kings ended their playoff drought, thanks to Domantas Sabonis' rise as an All-Star. On the other hand, the Pacers went on to make the Finals of the NBA's first In-Season Tournament with Tyrese Haliburton as the face of the franchise.

4. The Cavs make a midseason roster overhaul to return to the NBA Finals

Cavs received: Jordan Clarkson, Larry Nance Jr., George Hill, Arturas Gudaitis, Rodney Hood and 2024 2nd-round pick

Key losses: Dwyane Wade, Isaiah Thomas, Derrick Rose, Channing Frye, Iman Shumpert, Jae Crowder, Dimitrios Agravanis, 2020 2nd-round pick

Last-minute major changes to the roster doesn't bold well for any NBA team gunning for a championship. However, the Cleveland Cavaliers were willing to bite the bullet by letting go of their All-Star veterans and 2016 championship pieces midway through the season in order to get the players that would play well alongside LeBron James.

Although it was a huge gamble, James and the Cavs made it work as they made their fourth consecutive Finals appearance.

3. The Raptors acquire defensive presence to win the team's first NBA title

Toronto received: Marc Gasol

Memphis received: Jonas Valanciunas, Delon Wright, CJ Miles, and 2024 2nd-round pick

After getting Kawhi Leonard, the Raptors were willing to go all-in to win their first NBA championship. At the trade deadline, they completed their championship team by acquiring the services of former Defensive Player of the Year winner Marc Gasol.

Gasol eventually anchored their defense and helped the Raptors space the floor on offense during their successful championship run in 2019.

2. Rockets get their missing piece to complete their title defense

Houston received: Clyde Drexler, Tracy Murray

Portland received: Otis Thorpe, Marcelo Nicola, and a 1995 1st-round draft pick

With the Houston Rockets winning a championship in 1994, the team was looking for answers to successfully defend their title. Fortunately, that came in the form of Clyde Drexler, who the Rockets acquired at the 1995 deadline. The acquisition of Drexler became a crucial factor, giving the Rockets the perfect facilitator alongside Hakeem Olajuwon.

1. Bad Boy Pistons acquire an All-Star forward to start their repeat

Detroit received Mark Aguirre, 1989 2nd-round pick, and 1991 2nd-round pick

Dallas received: Adrian Dantley and 1991 1st-round pick

With the Detroit Pistons elevating into championship contender status, a Finals exit at the hands of the Los Angeles Lakers left them searching for answers to complete the mission. However, it was a simple last-minute trade for Mark Aguirre and letting go of Adrian Dantley in February that paved the way for the Pistons' back-to-back championship run during the Bad Boys era.