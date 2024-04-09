Following All-Star weekend in the NBA, there's no question that NBA teams then start making their final decisions on whether to make a move just before the trade deadline. The trade deadline gives teams a last-minute opportunity to make further improvements to their roster with the hopes of making a run for a championship.
Throughout the years, basketball fans have witnessed some game-changing trades that shook the entire league. In fact, some of the biggest NBA stars would surprisingly make a change of scenery. Let's rank the 10 biggest NBA trades just before the trade deadline.
10. Philadelphia and Brooklyn exchange disgruntled stars
Philadelphia received: James Harden and Paul Millsap
Brooklyn received: Ben Simmons, Andre Drummond, Seth Curry, 2022 1st-round pick, and 2027 1st-round pick
The Brooklyn Nets are trading James Harden to the Philadelphia 76ers for Ben Simmons, Seth Curry, Andre Drummond and two first-round picks, sources tell ESPN.
— Adrian Wojnarowski (@wojespn) February 10, 2022
After a disappointing 2021 playoff campaign with the Philadelphia 76ers, three-time All-Star forward Ben Simmons wanted out. On the other hand, it was nearly the same story with James Harden in Brooklyn as both superstars engaged in a strike with their respective teams.
Eventually, both teams fulfilled their disgruntled stars' wishes at the NBA trade deadline in 2022. Fast-forward to today, neither teams have made any significant run at a championship.
9. The Knicks finally get a superstar
New York received: Carmelo Anthony, Chauncey Billups, Raymond Felton, Renaldo Balkman, Shelden Williams
Denver received: Wilson Chandler, Danilo Gallinari, Timofey Mozgov, a 2012 2nd-round pick, a 2013 2nd-round pick, and a 2014 1st-round pick
12 years ago today! Carmelo Anthony was traded from the Denver Nuggets to the New York Knicks. 🔥
— Above Th3 Rim (@AboveTh3Rim) February 22, 2023
The 2010 free agency saw the New York Knicks fail to land LeBron James. To compensate, the Knicks decided to blow up their young core in order to land Carmelo Anthony at all costs during the trade deadline. Although Melo did lead them to some playoff runs, those were easily forgettable.
8. Kyrie Irving gets out of Brooklyn
Dallas received: Kyrie Irving and Markieff Morris
Brooklyn received: Spencer Dinwiddie, Dorian Finney-Smith, 2029 1st round pick, 2027 2nd round pick and 2029 2nd round pick
Kyrie Irving reflects on his trade from the Brooklyn Nets, stating that he wanted to find peace of mind and a situation where he could thrive. He scored 36 points in his return to Brooklyn, leading the Dallas Mavericks to victory.…
— NBA Digest (@nba_digest) February 7, 2024
It wasn't only James Harden that grew unhappy in Brooklyn but also Kyrie Irving. As a result, the Nets decided to trade their superstar guard, especially after several off-the-court dramas that included his COVID-19 vaccine stance and antisemitism controversy.
With the move to Dallas, the Mavs had a formidable duo with Irving and Luka Doncic. Although they didn't make the playoffs later that year, the duo is expected to steadily become a legitimate championship contender.
7. Kevin Durant also makes his way out of Brooklyn via a four-team trade
Phoenix received: Kevin Durant, T.J. Warren
Key losses: Cameron Johnson, Mikal Bridges, Jae Crowder, 2029 1st-round pick, 2028 1st-round pick, 2027 1st-round pick, 2025 1st-round pick, 2023 1st-round pick 2028 2nd-round pick, and 2029 2nd-round pick
Breaking: The Phoenix Suns are nearing a blockbuster trade to acquire Kevin Durant, sources tell @wojespn.
The Suns are sending Mikal Bridges, Cam Johnson, Jae Crowder, four firt-round picks, a 2028 pick swap for Durant and TJ Warren. pic.twitter.com/QadcfPHNfw
— ESPN (@espn) February 9, 2023
The Nets' big three era finally came to an end after they also decided to let go of Kevin Durant shortly after shipping Irving. Durant ended up in Phoenix after a four-team trade that also involved the Indiana Pacers and the Milwaukee Bucks.
The Suns basically blew up their promising core that played an instrumental role in the 2021 NBA Finals. Unfortunately, the gamble has yet to pay off.
6. The Celtics snag a franchise player
Boston received: Isaiah Thomas
Phoenix received: Marcus Thornton and 2016 1st-round pick
6 years ago today, the Celtics made this trade…
Boston gets:
Isaiah Thomas
Phoenix gets:
Marcus Thornton
2016 1st round pick (28th overall)
It didn't work out for the Suns.
— Guy Boston Sports (@GuyBostonSports) February 19, 2021
Isaiah Thomas was quite special for the Boston Celtics. He garnered two All-Star Game appearances and even led the Celtics to an appearance at the Eastern Conference Finals in 2017.
However, it's impressive that the Celtics acquired him at the 2014-15 NBA trade deadline in return for a role player and a first-round pick, making him one of the best steals at the deadline.
5. The Kings and Pacers both shine after exchanging promising prospects
Kings received: Domantas Sabonis, Justin Holiday, Jeremy Lamb, and 2023 2nd-round pick
Indiana received: Tyrese Haliburton, Buddy Hield, and Tristan Thompson
Let's revisit: The Kings sent Tyrese Haliburton, Buddy Hield and Tristan Thompson to the Pacers for Domantas Sabonis, Justin Holiday and Jeremy Lamb.

Who won this trade?
Who won this trade? pic.twitter.com/ExjnLGiH5w
— Legion Hoops (@LegionHoops) March 30, 2023
There aren't plenty of times when both teams win a trade. However, it was different for the Sacramento Kings and Indiana Pacers, who both swapped for promising prospects.
After the swap at the NBA trade deadline, both teams eventually made a positive impact in the NBA. The Kings ended their playoff drought, thanks to Domantas Sabonis' rise as an All-Star. On the other hand, the Pacers went on to make the Finals of the NBA's first In-Season Tournament with Tyrese Haliburton as the face of the franchise.
4. The Cavs make a midseason roster overhaul to return to the NBA Finals
Cavs received: Jordan Clarkson, Larry Nance Jr., George Hill, Arturas Gudaitis, Rodney Hood and 2024 2nd-round pick
Key losses: Dwyane Wade, Isaiah Thomas, Derrick Rose, Channing Frye, Iman Shumpert, Jae Crowder, Dimitrios Agravanis, 2020 2nd-round pick
Last-minute major changes to the roster doesn't bold well for any NBA team gunning for a championship. However, the Cleveland Cavaliers were willing to bite the bullet by letting go of their All-Star veterans and 2016 championship pieces midway through the season in order to get the players that would play well alongside LeBron James.
Although it was a huge gamble, James and the Cavs made it work as they made their fourth consecutive Finals appearance.
3. The Raptors acquire defensive presence to win the team's first NBA title
Toronto received: Marc Gasol
Memphis received: Jonas Valanciunas, Delon Wright, CJ Miles, and 2024 2nd-round pick
Official: We've acquired Marc Gasol from the Memphis Grizzlies for Jonas Valanciunas, Delon Wright, CJ Miles and a 2024 2nd round pick.

Details: https://t.co/XFhwdWLtl8
Details: https://t.co/XFhwdWLtl8 pic.twitter.com/XTrw3bUEri
— Toronto Raptors (@Raptors) February 8, 2019
After getting Kawhi Leonard, the Raptors were willing to go all-in to win their first NBA championship. At the trade deadline, they completed their championship team by acquiring the services of former Defensive Player of the Year winner Marc Gasol.
Gasol eventually anchored their defense and helped the Raptors space the floor on offense during their successful championship run in 2019.
2. Rockets get their missing piece to complete their title defense
Houston received: Clyde Drexler, Tracy Murray
Portland received: Otis Thorpe, Marcelo Nicola, and a 1995 1st-round draft pick
The Best And Worst Valentine's Day Gift Ever: The Clyde Drexler To Houston Rockets Trade In 1995 by @edthesportsfan
— Sports Fan Journal (@theSFjournal) September 21, 2017
With the Houston Rockets winning a championship in 1994, the team was looking for answers to successfully defend their title. Fortunately, that came in the form of Clyde Drexler, who the Rockets acquired at the 1995 deadline. The acquisition of Drexler became a crucial factor, giving the Rockets the perfect facilitator alongside Hakeem Olajuwon.
1. Bad Boy Pistons acquire an All-Star forward to start their repeat
Detroit received Mark Aguirre, 1989 2nd-round pick, and 1991 2nd-round pick
Dallas received: Adrian Dantley and 1991 1st-round pick
3️⃣4️⃣ years ago today, the #Pistons made the pivotal trade for Mark Aguirre during our 1989 championship season.
— Dr. UMark Johnson II #GezzusKrice #Champ2xTimes (@GezzusKrice) February 19, 2023
With the Detroit Pistons elevating into championship contender status, a Finals exit at the hands of the Los Angeles Lakers left them searching for answers to complete the mission. However, it was a simple last-minute trade for Mark Aguirre and letting go of Adrian Dantley in February that paved the way for the Pistons' back-to-back championship run during the Bad Boys era.