The All-NBA First Teams are composed of the greatest players of the regular season in their respective positions. In other words, these selections signify the cream of the crop. Throughout the years, basketball fans have witnessed legends become a fixture in the All-NBA First Teams. Here's the 10 greatest All-NBA First Teams of all time, ranked.

10. 2016-2017

Anthony Davis, LeBron James, Kawhi Leonard, James Harden, and Russell Westbrook

Although we've already witnessed how Russell Westbrook doesn't blend well with Anthony Davis and LeBron James, this All-NBA First Team selections featured several MVPs. Three of the five players have won NBA MVPs at least once. Moreover, James and Leonard have a combined six Finals MVPs. Furthermore, these five All-Stars are locks for the Hall of Fame.

9. 1961-1962

Wilt Chamberlain, Bob Pettit, Elgin Baylor, Jerry West, and Oscar Robertson

In the 60s, there's no question that these five players ran the NBA. In fact they combined for a total of seven NBA MVPs and six NBA championships. It's safe to say that this lineup will not have a shortage in scoring. Moreover, it's a selection that's stacked with Basketball Hall of Famers who've carved out their respective legacies.

8. 2020-2021

Nikola Jokic, Giannis Antetokounmpo, Kawhi Leonard, Luka Doncic, and Stephen Curry

There's no doubt that this selection is capable of making a positive impact on both ends of the floor. Moreover, it's arguably one of the most balanced All-NBA teams in history.

With Jokic's playmaking, setting up a shooter like Stephen Curry or his favorite NBA friend Doncic will make it so easy for the Joker. In addition to this, the Greek Freak and Kawhi Leonard should give them elite defense. Furthermore, this is a lineup that combines for a total of seven NBA MVPs, eight NBA championships, and five Finals MVPs.

7. 1997-1998

Shaquille O'Neal, Karl Malone, Tim Duncan, Michael Jordan, and Gary Payton

Just looking at it on paper alone, this selection was filled with big men. While there's no real forward on this selection, rim protection and post-up scoring will be formidable, especially paired with the guard play of Michael Jordan and Gary Payton.

Nevertheless, this selection is filled with players who could win on the big stage, having combined for a total of 16 NBA championships, 12 Finals MVPs, and 10 NBA MVPs.

6. 2009-2010

Dwight Howard, Kevin Durant, LeBron James, Kobe Bryant, Dwyane Wade

This is certainly a group of elite players that took over the late 2000s. But more importantly, everyone in this list has won NBA championships, garnering a total of 15 NBA championships and nine Finals MVPs. Moreover, there have been five NBA MVPs won from this selection. It's also a balanced lineup that could give any team a run for their money.

5. 2002-2003

Shaquille O'Neal, Tim Duncan, Kevin Garnett, Kobe Bryant, and Tracy McGrady

Similar to the 1997-1998 team, this version was also stacked with a bevy of elite big men. With a triple tower combination, rim protection and scoring at the post should be a headache for any lineup that challenges this selection. Moreover, the scoring of Kobe Bryant and T-Mac will be another problem altogether.

4. 2012-2013

Tim Duncan, LeBron James, Kevin Durant, Kobe Bryant, and Chris Paul

When it comes to a balanced selection the 2012-2013 All-NBA First Team is hard to beat. Covered from the center position to the wings and to the guards, all members of this list were the top players at their position during their peak. Moreover four of the five players in this selection have won at least two NBA championships in their respective careers.

3. 2005-2006

Shaquille O'Neal, Dirk Nowitzki, LeBron James, Kobe Bryant, and Steve Nash

Stacked with MVPs, this All-NBA First Team selection won a combined total of eight NBA MVPs altogether. In addition to this, four of the five players have won a total of 14 NBA championships. Furthermore, combining these players together will be a nightmare to guard for any team. Covered in nearly all departments, it isn't surprising if this is a dream lineup for several fans.

2. 1987-1988

Hakeem Olajuwon, Charles Barkley, Larry Bird, Michael Jordan, and Magic Johnson

It's safe to say that any team that faces this lineup will be left searching for answers in trying to slow them down. In fact, just ask any team in the Summer Olympic Games when they had to go endure the talent level of the Dream Team. Complete in nearly all aspects, these players were either at their prime or becoming a rising star during this time.

1. 2010-2011

Dwight Howard, LeBron James, Kevin Durant, Kobe Bryant, and Derrick Rose

When it comes to the greatest All-NBA First Teams, it's hard to beat the 2010-2011 edition. With four players winning MVPs and a center that has collected three Defensive Player of the Year Awards, good luck trying to stop this five.