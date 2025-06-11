Recently, TNT aired its final NBA broadcast when the Indiana Pacers defeated the New York Knicks in Game 6 of the Eastern Conference Finals. It marked the end of the road for the network's partnership with the famous Inside The NBA crew, who will now be taking their talents over to ESPN to continue the show.

Much has been made over the last year about whether the iconic show may actually be a bad thing for the NBA product, as its hosts frequently malign the current state of the league and often inadvertently reveal that they aren't actually watching the games.

Recently, NBA commissioner Adam Silver stopped by the Dan Patrick Show and addressed this issue, specifically as it pertains to Charles Barkley.

“I’m down there a fair amount at their studio in Atlanta, I mean he’s watching the games. They made a decision to take an entertainment route with that studio show. ESPN was always about more hardcore basketball,” said Silver. “NBC was somewhere in the middle in the old days, but it’s an entertainment show and he’s entertaining and fans seem to love it. You know sometimes he’s a bit of the crazy uncle I think.”

Article Continues Below
More NBA News
In middle is Kevin Durant in Suns jersey. On one side of him is Durant photoshopped in Spurs jersey (number 35), on other side he is photoshopped in Timberwolves jersey (number 35).
Ranking Kevin Durant trade destinations among 5 ‘most interested’ teamsBailey Bassett ·
Golden State Warriors guard Stephen Curry (30) passes the ball between Milwaukee Bucks forward Bobby Portis (9) and forward Giannis Antetokounmpo (34) in the third quarter at the Chase Center.
NBA rumors: Warriors a ‘team to monitor’ for Giannis’ Bucks teammateMalik Brown ·
May 14, 2025; Chicago, Il, USA; Cooper Flagg talks to the media during the 2025 NBA Draft Combine at Marriott Marquis Chicago. Mandatory Credit: David Banks-Imagn Images
Cooper Flagg draws comparison to 2 legendary NBA Champions from Bill SimmonsZachary Draves ·
NBA commissioner Adam Silver speaks to the media before game one between the Oklahoma City Thunder and the Indiana Pacers in the 2025 NBA Finals at Paycom Center.
NBA news: Adam Silver teases ‘serious’ expansion effortsJulian Ojeda ·
New York Knicks small forward Michael Beasley (8) passes the ball defended by Oklahoma City Thunder power forward Carmelo Anthony (7) during the third quarter at Madison Square Garden.
NBA news: Michael Beasley believes he’d ‘bust Carmelo Anthony’s a**’ in 1-on-1Julian Ojeda ·
Nov 27, 2024; Dallas, Texas, USA; Dallas Mavericks head coach Jason Kidd and New York Knicks guard Jalen Brunson (11) during the game between the Dallas Mavericks and the New York Knicks at the American Airlines Center. Mandatory Credit: Jerome Miron-Imagn Images
Mavericks reject Knicks’ Jason Kidd interview requestJason Patt ·

Inside the NBA openly mocks its own lack of modern basketball knowledge with segments like “Who He Play For,” in which Barkley tries and usually fails to guess where certain role players are currently suiting up around the league.

That, combined with Shaquille O'Neal's tendency to pick fueds with current NBA players and all of the hosts' apparent lack of understanding of the three-point shot's true value, has caused some fans to wonder whether a switch in network to a more basketball-focused setting may ultimately be the best thing for Inside The NBA.

However, the show became a fan favorite due to its improvisational nature and its hosts' willingness to make fun of themselves and go off-script, themes which don't necessarily align with rigid basketball analysis.

It remains to be seen how much of the show will remain the same and how much will change once it gets started at ESPN next season.