Recently, TNT aired its final NBA broadcast when the Indiana Pacers defeated the New York Knicks in Game 6 of the Eastern Conference Finals. It marked the end of the road for the network's partnership with the famous Inside The NBA crew, who will now be taking their talents over to ESPN to continue the show.

Much has been made over the last year about whether the iconic show may actually be a bad thing for the NBA product, as its hosts frequently malign the current state of the league and often inadvertently reveal that they aren't actually watching the games.

Recently, NBA commissioner Adam Silver stopped by the Dan Patrick Show and addressed this issue, specifically as it pertains to Charles Barkley.

“I’m down there a fair amount at their studio in Atlanta, I mean he’s watching the games. They made a decision to take an entertainment route with that studio show. ESPN was always about more hardcore basketball,” said Silver. “NBC was somewhere in the middle in the old days, but it’s an entertainment show and he’s entertaining and fans seem to love it. You know sometimes he’s a bit of the crazy uncle I think.”

Article Continues Below

Inside the NBA openly mocks its own lack of modern basketball knowledge with segments like “Who He Play For,” in which Barkley tries and usually fails to guess where certain role players are currently suiting up around the league.

That, combined with Shaquille O'Neal's tendency to pick fueds with current NBA players and all of the hosts' apparent lack of understanding of the three-point shot's true value, has caused some fans to wonder whether a switch in network to a more basketball-focused setting may ultimately be the best thing for Inside The NBA.

However, the show became a fan favorite due to its improvisational nature and its hosts' willingness to make fun of themselves and go off-script, themes which don't necessarily align with rigid basketball analysis.

It remains to be seen how much of the show will remain the same and how much will change once it gets started at ESPN next season.