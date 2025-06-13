One basketball story that has gone under the radar is the idea that a group of investors is trying to create an entirely new international basketball league that would rival the NBA. The investors are asking for $5 billion to start this new league, and one of the people who has joined as an adviser is longtime LeBron James business partner and childhood friend, Maverick Carter.

Bringing in Carter is enormous and could be the key to bringing in James and making a massive statement as a new league.

Prominent sports media mogul and journalist Bill Simmons recently said on his podcast that the league's goal is to get James in, and it's clear that Carter is using that as a bargaining chip when talking to different investors.

Simmons said, “They're telling people they have a couple of major stars to join—ones that will be jaw-dropping. And it's pretty straightforward because Maverick Carter is running this or is one of the people involved in pushing it, that he's dangling LeBron as one who will do it.

“Could it be Kevin Durant? My guess is that it's probably older, famous superstars nearing the end of their careers, who will do it for a bunch of money, probably equity in the league.”

James is on his last leg as an NBA player, having anywhere from one to two seasons left before he finally retires and calls it quits. He is 40 years old, and while he has lost a step, he is still one of the best players in the NBA.

LeBron James would bring new league a lot of clout

It's remarkable what he has been able to do in his 40s, and for the length of time James has maintained an elite level of play. His stats in his 21st season last year were 24.4 points per game, 7.8 rebounds per game, and 8.2 assists per game while shooting 37.6% from three-point range and 51.3% from the floor.

The investor group is looking to form a group of six men's and six women's teams, and play games worldwide. While Carter is involved, James is not engaged yet, but bringing in James feels like what they are angling for to start this league with a lot of buzz.

Not much is known yet about this new international basketball league, and to compete with the NBA is a massive feat not seen since the 1970s, when the NBA and ABA merged. If Bill Simmons is correct, bringing in LeBron James completely changes the entire layout of this new league regardless of his age.