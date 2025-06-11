The Golden State Warriors had their season ended in the second round of the playoffs by the Minnesota Timberwolves, and now they're goal is to try and improve for next year. With Stephen Curry, Draymond Green, and Jimmy Butler as their core group, they will need to fill the edges around them, and free agency will play a key part in finding those players.

Though there were rumblings about the Warriors being interested in Giannis Antetokounmpo if he became available, they seem to be interested more in one of his Milwaukee Bucks teammates, who is a free agent, Bobby Portis.

“Team executives expect Portis to have numerous potential landing spots in the midlevel market as well, although Milwaukee would like to bring back the 30-year-old forward, sources say,” Jake Fischer wrote. “Golden State has always been a team to monitor for Portis, who has a notable fan in head coach Steve Kerr from their shared days during the 2023 FIBA World Cup competition with USA Basketball.”

Portis has been a solid piece for the Bucks for five seasons and even helped them win a championship in 2021. He will definitely have teams interested in him, and he might decide to test the market if he gets an intriguing offer.

Warriors have decisions to make in the offseason

The Warriors will be doing whatever they can to improve their team as they try to maximize the next few years of their core players. One player that will be heavily in talks is Jonathan Kuminga, who is a restricted free agent. Kuminga had an up-and-down season with the Warriors, and there's a chance that they look to move on from him.

As of now, it doesn't look like he's building much of a market around the league, according to Fischer.

“I’m not seeing, I have not heard of a developing, burgeoning, busy market for Jonathan Kuminga at the moment,” Fischer said. “It’s still early just like we’ve said throughout this show, but there might be the most likely scenario right now, I think is Jonathan Kuminga and Golden State needing each other. I think that’s the scenario that makes the most sense. A short-term deal that gets him paid and keeps Golden State’s optionality on the table.”

The Warriors could also be looking to grab a center in free agency, and there will be some options for them to choose from when the time comes around.