Michael Jordan has always done things his own way. So when Adam Silver found out that NBC is planning to bring Jordan on board as a contributor for their upcoming NBA coverage, his reaction was pretty straightforward: “Good luck.” The Commissioner honestly didn’t think it would happen.

In a conversation with Dan Patrick, Silver mentioned that NBC Sports had reached out to him, showing their interest in bringing Jordan back for his NBA comeback. While Silver wasn’t directly involved in the negotiations, he didn’t try to dissuade them. Still, he admitted he was taken aback when the deal was finalized.

“I was surprised he said yes,” Silver admitted.

NBC is gearing up to return to NBA broadcasting for the first time in over twenty years. Along with this comeback, they’ve brought Jordan on as a “special contributor,” though his specific role is still being worked out. Talks are ongoing, but the hope is that Jordan will provide insights and commentary related to the modern game—a notable change for someone who has typically shied away from the limelight.

According to Silver, one major reason Jordan might have jumped at the deal is his long-standing relationships with some key players at NBC. Folks like John Miller and Mark Lazarus, who were around during NBC’s original NBA days, are still part of the network. Those personal connections likely made the offer feel more relatable and persuasive.

Jordan’s decision also underscores his strong connection to the game. Even though he’s no longer playing on the court, his impact is still very much alive throughout the league. He was a minority owner of the Charlotte Hornets and still represents the hugely successful Jordan Brand. Silver mentioned that the two often chat about basketball and the current state of the league.

“He’s incredibly passionate about it,” Silver remarked. “He watches a ton of basketball. He knows it’s still a huge part of who he is.”

Adam Silver is confident that fans will appreciate hearing Jordan’s take on the modern game—an evolution he’s been closely following. For someone so deeply woven into NBA history, this new chapter is a powerful extension of his legacy.