Michael Beasley has been calling out NBA players recently and bragging about how good he is at playing one-on-one. Beasley recently beat Lance Stephenson in a one-on-one match, 31-21, winning $100,000. He has only gotten bolder, recently calling out Carmelo Anthony on a live stream with Adin Ross. That call-out prompted Anthony to respond.

On a recent episode of his podcast, 7 PM in Brooklyn with Carmelo Anthony, he addressed Beasley and called him out, saying, “Let me clear this up, I'm not losing a one-on-one game, bro, I'm not. I've never lost a one-on-one game. I'm not saying I'm going out there playing, but I'm saying I did this. I got ridiculed for doing this s-t at the highest level, for being a one-on-one —–. So I'm not going out there playing one-on-one, I want to sit there and support a —– like Beas for the culture.”

Anthony makes it clear that not only has he never lost a one-on-one game, but one of the biggest criticisms he faced in his NBA career was that he played too much iso-ball. That style of play works exceptionally well when you have a great scorer like Anthony, but it can't be the only thing you do, which is where his weaknesses showed up in his career, and defenses knew how to defend both him and the teams he was on.

The differences between Anthony and Beasley remain massive. Anthony has no desire to return to playing basketball in any capacity, even in a one-on-one matchup. Beasley is playing basketball in Ice Cube's Big 3 league, which has been a haven for former NBA players to keep playing even after their NBA careers are over.

It is also worth noting that in addition to the difference in basketball between the two, there is also a five-year age difference. Anthony is 41, while Beasley is 36.

Beasley, making headlines right now, is a great business move on his part. The fact that it prompted a response from an even bigger star in Carmelo is also remarkable. Beasley was considered one of the best college basketball players in the country at Kansas State. Still, that success did not completely translate to the NBA, as he was a journeyman player and spent time overseas during a career that lasted from 2008 to 2022.

Still, he found a way to be relevant today with his game against Stephenson and getting Anthony to respond, which means that whatever he's doing is working by marketing himself.