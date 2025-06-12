Unlike other leagues, the NBA intentionally taps into nostalgia. Fans want it more and more. This is evident by the ridicule over a virtual NBA Finals logo being added to the court during Game 3. 

The social media frenzy forced NBA Commissioner Adam Silver to respond on ESPN's NBA Countdown. Silver mentioned that the logo on the court had gone out of style but found a way to incorporate it.

“I've seen some of the chatter on social media around on-court decals,” he said. “People don't realize they went away a decade ago… we're back to adding them virtually.”

The Finals between the Pacers and Thunder is reaching a critical point. The Pacers won Game 3 116-107 to take a 2-1 series lead.

Lately, NBA Commissioner Adam Silver is more and more on the tube during this postseason. Recently, Silver expressed shock at Michael Jordan becoming an NBC contributor this fall.

Ironically, it is the coinciding of nostalgia that fans can't seem to let go of. 

The NBA's complicated relationship to nostalgia

Article Continues Below
More NBA News
NBA logo on left, Adam Silver on right. Make the background the Las Vegas skyline at night.
Exclusive: 3 ‘credible groups’ ready to bring NBA expansion team to Las VegasJoey Mistretta ·
Michael Carter-Williams in a boxing ring with boxing gloves
Former NBA Rookie of the Year is pivoting to a career in boxingDerick Quinanola ·
NBA commissioner Adam Silver speaks before the Paris Games 2025 NBA basketball game between the San Antonio Spurs and Indiana Pacers at Accor Arena.
Adam Silver was shocked that NBC got Michael JordanZachary Draves ·
Baylor Bears guard VJ Edgecombe (7) reacts after a play against the Houston Cougars during the second half at Paul and Alejandra Foster Pavilion.
NBA rumors: VJ Edgecombe’s 2025 draft floor emergesScotty White ·
NBA commissioner Adam Silver speaks in a press conference during All Star Saturday Night ahead of the 2025 NBA All Star Game at Chase Center.
Adam Silver’s surprised admission on Michael Jordan joining NBA on NBCGuillermo Guajardo ·
NBA commissioner Adam Silver (right) and former player Charles Barkley (right) prior to game four of the 2014 NBA Finals between the Miami Heat and the San Antonio Spurs at American Airlines Arena.
Adam Silver defends Charles Barkley’s lack of modern NBA knowledgeJackson Stone ·

It's becoming more and more clear that the NBA is stuck in a tug-of-war game when it comes to nostalgia. On the one hand, fans feel the urge to harken back to a time when the game was more physical and had a multitude of personalities to root for. 

Oftentimes, fans romanticized the Michael Jordan era of the 1990s more than any other. That explains why the NBA will be returning to NBC in the fall. 

The Finals logo on the court was something fans embraced and speaks to that strong sense of nostalgia. 

On the other hand, overemphasizing nostalgia runs the risk of overlooking the game and its players in the current moment. That lack of enthusiasm could hinder the game's progress. 

It can also lead, as has been the case, to never-ending debates among fans over which era was the best. 

Essentially, nostalgia is the NBA's best friend and worst enemy. 