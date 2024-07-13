Team USA has fielded some of the best basketball players in international basketball history. But while players take the spotlight, the coaches have also played an instrumental role in Team USA's dominance.

With Steve Kerr taking over the USA team in the upcoming 2024 Paris Olympics after a disappointing fourth-place finish at the 2023 FIBA World Cup, it's worth looking back at the most successful coaches in Team USA history. Let's rank the 10 greatest coaches in Team USA history.

10. Don Nelson

Accomplishment: 1994 FIBA World Cup Championship

Don Nelson was a well-accomplished coach at the NBA level. As a result, the three-time NBA Coach of the Year was asked to coach the Dream Team II. Nelson coached a team that included Shaquille O'Neal, Shawn Kemp, Reggie Miller and Dominique Wilkins. Nelson led the squad to a gold-medal finish, which was only Team USA's third FIBA World Cup gold.

9. Dean Smith

Accomplishment: 1976 Montreal Olympic Gold

In a time when amateurs were still being fielded in the Summer Olympics, Dean Smith put together a solid amateur team filled with college basketball standouts. The team was led by future six-time NBA All-Star Adrian Dantley. The two-time NCAA Division I champion coach guided the team to an undefeated 7-0 finish in Canada.

8. James Needles

Accomplishment: 1936 Berlin Olympic Gold

Team USA wouldn't have started as a world powerhouse without James Needles. He guided an all-amateur basketball team to the 1936 Berlin Summer Games. Team USA finished with a clean 5-0 record to kick off the country's dominance in basketball at the Olympics.

7. Pete Newell

Accomplishment: 1960 Rome Olympic Gold

There's no question Pete Newell was well-respected at the NCAA level, having earned the Henry Iba Award and NABC Coach of the Year. Newell went on to coach Team USA at the 1960 Summer Games in Rome.

Bringing a team of college basketball stars led by Jerry West and Oscar Robertson, Newell led the squad to an undefeated 8-0 record for the gold medal. They also defeated their opponents by an average margin of 42.4 points.

6. Lenny Wilkens

Accomplishment: 1996 Atlanta Olympic gold

Coming off a solid gold-medal run at the 1992 Summer Olympics, Lenny Wilkens was promoted to head coach for the 1996 Atlanta Olympic Games. For the second-straight Olympics, Team USA fielded a star-studded roster, led by Charles Barkley. Here, the 1994 Coach of the Year winner led the team to an emphatic 8-0 run to mount a gold-medal streak.

5. Chuck Daly

Accomplishment: 1992 Barcelona Olympic Gold

The 1992 Summer Games holds a special place in Team USA basketball history as it sent a message to the rest of the world.

Fielding the original Dream Team and coached by the two-time NBA champion head coach, the Dream Team dominated the competition en route to a clean 8-0 record for the gold medal. Because of this tournament, Team USA stamped their class, reclaiming the crown as the top basketball nation.

4. Bob Knight

Accomplishments: 1979 Pan American Games Gold, 1984 Los Angeles Olympic Gold

Back in the day when professional players weren't fielded by Team USA, Bob Knight coached a USA squad to a gold medal at the 1979 Pan American Games.

Seven years later, he put together another amateur team composed of college basketball stars led by UCLA standout Michael Jordan. Despite fielding a team of amateurs, Knight did a great job in taking care of business internationally.

3. Henry Iba

Accomplishments: 1964 Tokyo Olympic Gold, 1968 Mexico City Olympic Gold, 1972 Munich Olympic Silver

In Team USA history, Henry Iba ranks second among coaches who've won the most Olympic Gold medals. Iba won gold medals in Tokyo and Mexico City in 1964 and 1968, respectively.

Despite going on an undefeated streak, Team USA's record was shattered in the gold-medal game at the 1972 Munich Olympics. During the Cold War era, it was a game with political ramifications against the Soviet Union. Team USA lost the gold medal by a single point in a controversial finish to tarnish Iba's streak as Team USA's head coach.

2. Warren Womble

Accomplishments: 1954 FIBA World Cup Championship, 1952 Helsinki Olympic Gold

There are also only two head coaches in Team USA history who've won an Olympic Gold medal and a championship at the FIBA World Cup, one of which is Warren Womble. He was also responsible for delivering Team USA's first-ever championship at the 1954 FIBA World Cup, coming off a rousing 8-0 run at the 1952 Summer Games in Helsinki.

Accomplishments: 2007 FIBA Americas Championship, 1990 FIBA World Cup Bronze, 2006 FIBA World Championship Bronze, 2010 FIBA World Cup Gold, 2014 FIBA World Cup Gold, 2008 Beijing Olympic Gold, 2012 London Olympic Gold, 2016 Rio Olympic Gold

Another coach who's won a lot in Team USA history is Mike Krzyzewski. He is the only coach in Team USA history to win at the FIBA World Cup, Olympics, and at the NCAA.

In fact, he's the first Team USA head coach to win back-to-back FIBA World Cup championships. Krzyzewski is also the first international basketball coach to lead a team to three-straight Olympic gold medals. With Krzyzewski at the helm, Team USA registered a 60-1 record in FIBA tournaments.