Drawing fouls is part of the NBA. However, there are moments when NBA players take it to another level by resorting to their acting chops in order to successfully draw a favorable call. Although the NBA has started giving out violations against these floppers, there's no question that some players still find a way to get away with it.

Nevertheless, every basketball fan would agree that flops are some of the worst antics a player can do, given how much it disrupts games and violates the way basketball is supposed to be played. Here's the 10 worst flops in NBA history ranked.

10. CP3 tries to get DeMarcus Cousins ejected

There's no doubt that Chris Paul has a great IQ. Unfortunately, he tried to use it the wrong way by making use of DeMarcus Cousins' temperamental reputation against the All-Star center in 2021. To make matters more interesting, it wasn't the first time Paul tried to pull something against Cousins.

9. LeBron LeFlops

Although LeBron James is considered to be the GOAT, the King is also guilty of a instigating a few flops. In fact, even the NBA decided to warn him after pulling off a flop against the Memphis Grizzlies in 2021. Coming off a miss by teammate Anthony Davis, James sells a foul to his face despite not getting contact from a single Grizzlies player.

8. Draymond Green puts on an acting show

Draymond Green has earned a reputation for his physical antics and shenanigans that often results in technical and flagrant fouls. However, Green also sometimes tries to sell that he could be on the receiving end of a physical play.

Unfortunately for Green and the Golden State Warriors, the refs just didn't buy it this time around in this November 2023 NBA In-season Tournament game. In addition to this, Green complained to the referees during a dead-ball situation and received a technical foul for it.

7. Eric Bledsoe tries to draw a charge the wrong way

For quite some time, Eric Bledsoe showed that he belonged in the NBA. In fact, he had a productive run with the Milwaukee Bucks. However, he had problems defensively due to being undersized. But in this play in 2019, Bledsoe tried to compensate for his size by attempting to sell a foul when there was no contact at all.

6. Grant Williams sells at the 2022 NBA Finals

There's no question that Grant Williams can be one of the most physical big men in the NBA. However, at the 2022 NBA Finals, Williams decided to pull off an acting audition that favored the Boston Celtics after drawing an offensive foul against Golden State's Kevon Looney.

It was clearly a perfect acting job on the biggest basketball stage of the year. Unfortunately, the Celtics didn't win the NBA title that year. But the Celtics made up for it by winning the NBA title in 2024.

5. Chris Bosh sells it perfectly

Chris Bosh had plenty of memorable moments with the Miami Heat that saw him collect a pair of NBA championships. Unfortunately, successfully drawing a charge against the Chicago Bulls' Carlos Boozer was questionable at best. However, the Heat did get the call, further making the Heat public enemy No. 1 in the NBA.

4. Robert Horry sets the screen for free throws

Robert Horry is one of the most decorated NBA players after making some of the most clutch shots in league history en route to seven NBA championships. But while his championship collection is stacked, Horry also has an ugly record of flopping, highlighted by this one against the Utah Jazz.

3. Gary Trent Jr. jumps and flops

Gary Trent Jr. is piecing together a solid NBA career as of late, successfully evolving into a reliable backup shooting guard. But while Trent Jr. can shoot, he can also flop to get the call in favor of his team. In fact, even Oklahoma City Thunder star Shai Gilgeous-Alexander couldn't help laugh after picking up the foul in 2021.

2. Mason Jones leans and sells

Arguably one of the worst calls in recent memory, Miles Bridges picks up a foul while Mason Jones attempts a three in transition. Despite not making any contact during Bridges' challenge, a dramatic fall by Jones triggers a questionable call from the referees in 2021.

1. Marcus Smart tries to sell a bump

Marcus Smart established himself in the NBA as a two-way player. In fact, as a reliable wing defender, Smart has locked up several stars in the past thanks to his grit and hustle.

However, Smart is also an expert in flopping. In fact, during this rebound play in 2016, a slight boxout by the Hawks' Kyle Korver gives Smart the opportunity to sell a loose-ball foul in dramatic fashion even with little contact. As a result, this is the worst flop in NBA history.