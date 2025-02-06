ClutchPoints is not affiliated with, endorsed by, or in any way connected to any sportsbook. Gambling is not offered on this website in any form.

Myles Garrett officially requested a trade from the Cleveland Browns. After spending the first eight years of his impressive career with the Browns, Garrett is looking for a new home next season. Nearly every team in the league would love to add the reigning (and possibly current) Defensive Player of the Year but the Washington Commanders could be his landing spot.

At the moment, the Browns are considered the favorite for Garrett’s services next season. However, if he is traded, the Commanders have the best odds to acquire him at +450, according to DraftKings Sportsbook on X. The Las Vegas Raiders (+650) and Detroit Lions (+750) round out the top three betting favorites for a Garrett trade.

While the odds favor the Browns keeping the All-Pro defensive end, Garrett’s trade request is said to be legitimate. He’s not angling for a new contract or more money from the Browns, he just wants out of Cleveland.

The Browns, however, have stated they have no intention of trading Garrett. And that is reportedly still the case after the veteran defender made his request. Perhaps the team can find some common ground that leads to a reunion. If not, the Browns could be forced to move their star pass rusher.

The Commanders are a good fit if Garrett bolts from the Browns

The Commanders would be an excellent destination for Garrett. He’s already discussed his potential fit with the Commanders, noting that he could provide a much needed pass rushing element for the team. Washington completely rebuilt its reputation on the strength of a remarkable rookie year from Jayden Daniels (losing Dan Snyder the previous year helped too).

The first-year passer led the Commanders to a 12-5 record in 2024, their best season since going 14-2 and winning the Super Bowl in 1991. Washington beat the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and the Detroit Lions in the playoffs, advancing to the NFC Championship Game where the team finally fell to their division rivals, the Philadelphia Eagles.

Still, Washington is in excellent shape moving forward. In addition to having their franchise quarterback, the Commanders will retain their entire offensive coaching staff as they take another run at a title. That’s the type of winning environment Garrett wants to be a part of. And it’s the exact opposite of what he’s become accustomed to in Cleveland.

While the Raiders would certainly benefit from Garrett’s presence, they’re not at the contender level he’s looking for. The Lions, however, would definitely qualify. And pairing Garrett with standout defensive end Aidan Hutchinson would create a frightening front in Detroit.