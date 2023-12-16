Florida A&M had a near-perfect football season and rapper Plies believes that they should get more respect for it.

Plies took to his Twitter/X to show FAMU major love as a football power in the state, saying, “Dear @FAMU_FB With This Transfer Portal Y’all Should Easily Be Apart Of The BIG 3 In The State!! Y’all Have Everything The Culture Loves! High Academics, Strong Alumni Base, Facilities, Great College Town & A Legendary Head Coach! Recruits Should Be Lined Up To Play In The 850!!

Plies is definitely onto something with his assessment. Florida A&M finished the season 12-1 with a remarkable come-from-behind Celebration Bowl win over Howard University on Saturday afternoon. Simmons has won every game in the SWAC but two, both to Deion Sanders Jackson State teams in 2021 and 2022. FAMU also boasts a 20-game home winning streak, dating back to November 10, 2018 when they lost to Buddy Pough and the South Carolina State Bulldogs.

Florida A&M will begin next season the way that this season ended, in Atlanta for the MEAC/SWAC Challenge against Norfolk State University. Per FBSchedule, they are then slated to play Chennis Berry and South Carolina State, Miami, and Troy. The schedule provides the Rattlers with plenty of opportunities to showcase the talent of their players as well as promote their brand on a national stage before kicking off SWAC play.