Drake and J Cole recreate the iconic Messi-Ronaldo chess photograph in their music video, capturing the significance of the original snap.

The iconic photograph that captured Lionel Messi and Cristiano Ronaldo engaged in a strategic chess game on a pile of luxury luggage has resurfaced surprisingly and creatively, courtesy of rappers Drake and J Cole. As the duo prepares for a joint North American tour, their music video for the track “First Person Shooter” features a reenactment of the famed image, paying homage to the cultural impact of Messi and Ronaldo's snapshot.

4 GOATS 🐐 Drake and J. Cole recreated the iconic Messi and Ronaldo chess photo for their "First Person Shooter" video. pic.twitter.com/UhcUsM3WJw — Complex Music (@ComplexMusic) November 15, 2023

This nostalgic recreation by Drake and J Cole taps into the cultural zeitgeist, marking the anniversary of the original Messi-Ronaldo chess image that went viral before Argentina's victorious 2022 World Cup campaign. However, while Messi basked in the glory of Argentina's triumph, Ronaldo's memory of the photo might be tinged with disappointment, given Portugal's quarter-final exit at the hands of Morocco in the same tournament.

Interestingly, the positioning of Drake as Messi and J Cole as Ronaldo in the reimagined photo sparks intrigue. Could this mirror the ongoing rivalry between the two rappers, echoing the legendary competition between the football titans?

As the spotlight again shines on Messi and Ronaldo, the football maestros continue their journeys in international football. Messi's call-up to Argentina's squad for the upcoming World Cup qualifiers against Uruguay and Brazil highlights his ongoing commitment. At the same time, Ronaldo leads Portugal against Liechtenstein and Iceland, seeking to steer his team towards success.

Drake and J Cole's nod to the iconic photograph celebrates the fusion of art and sport. It hints at the enduring legacy and influence of Messi and Ronaldo, whose captivating rivalry transcends the realms of football and resonates across diverse cultural landscapes.