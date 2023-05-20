Gerard has been a writer for ClutchPoints for around a year now, with his focus primarily on the NBA, NFL, and Gaming. When he's not writing for CP, Gerard can often be seen playing VALORANT or playing pick-up basketball. He's also working on his BS Mathematics degree.

The Toronto Raptors may have earned the 13th pick in the 2023 NBA Draft, but that doesn’t necessarily mean they’ll be picking there. Typically, a team that gets a lottery selection uses that pick to actually select a player they want. However, Toronto is in a unique position due to their current situation. They have multiple players that could be packaged with the 13th pick to either move up in the draft or trade for a star player.

Let’s explore what trade options the Raptors have with the 13th overall pick in the 2023 NBA Draft. With potential playoff teams picking in the early first round, there are plenty of ways for Toronto to move up while taking valuable players for their future.

Scoot up for Scoot: Raptors trade with Blazers

The Portland Trail Blazers are looking for a talented forward to give some much-needed help for Damian Lillard. The Raptors have a talented forward that is available to be traded. There’s a good chance a trade between Toronto and Portland involving OG Anunoby will happen before or during the NBA Draft. It’s a match made in heaven for both teams.

The general framework of this trade will have the Blazers acquiring OG Anunoby and the Raptors’ 13th overall pick. In return, Toronto will get Anfernee Simons, the third overall pick, and another future first-round pick. Essentially, it’s a 2023 pick swap, with Toronto getting an extra first-rounder in return.

This trade makes perfect sense for the Raptors, for multiple reasons. If they are indeed dead-set on trading OG Anunoby, the goal of the front office should be to bolster their fragile backcourt. Fred VanVleet and Gary Trent Jr could enter free agency if they decline their player options. Even if they do return, adding more backcourt depth would be paramount, considering the lack of players at that position last season. Anfernee Simons would be a welcome addition to the roster, adding much-needed scoring and playmaking to a roster severely lacking in both aspects.

Live and breathe the NBA? 🚨 Get viral NBA graphics, memes, rumors and trending news delivered right to your inbox with the Clutch Newsletter. SUBSCRIBE NOW 🔥

The trade also gives the Raptors a chance of potentially drafting Scoot Henderson with the third overall pick. Henderson is arguably the best non-Wemby prospect in the NBA Draft today. This trade would essentially give Toronto a great option to replace their starting backcourt if both FVV and GTJ decide to bolt.

East-West Collusion: Raptors and Rockets trade possible?

This one is a bit more theoretical, but let’s think about it for a second. Aside from the Blazers, the next most likely team to accept a trade from the Raptors should be the Rockets. The Spurs are obviously not budging at 1, and the Hornets don’t really have any players that are worth OG Anunoby or Pascal Siakam’s value. Plus, I’m not convinced that Anunoby or Siakam elevates Charlotte to serious title contention.

That leaves the Rockets as a possible option. At first glance, Houston seems to fall into the same situation as the Hornets like we discussed earlier. They’re a young team looking to build for the future. However, there’s a lot of obvious signals that Houston is gearing up for a James Harden return in the offseason. Trading for The Beard would immediately catapult the team into playoff contention status.

Is a roster of Harden plus these young players be enough for the team to make it to the playoffs, though? That’s highly unlikely. Because of that, the team could be inclined to look for players than can immediately give them a boost. That’s where the Raptors come in. Toronto can dangle that 13th pick and OG Anunoby to entice Houston to make a deal.

However, due to Houston’s relative youth, there’s not really a lot of great contracts to move for OG Anunoby. Most of their best players are on rookie deals, so trading for Anunoby might prove to be too costly. Still, it’s an idea worth exploring, especially if the Raptors snag one of the Rockets’ young guards in the trade.