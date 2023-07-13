The Toronto Raptors are in the midst of ushering in a new era this offseason after losing veteran guard Fred VanVleet in NBA free agency. Toronto has since found a “replacement” to take over the lead guard duties with the Raptors by signing Dennis Schroder. They also signed swingman Jalen McDaniels and brought back Jakob Poeltl.

The Raptors may not be done in free agency as they look to bring more pieces to round out their roster. While free agency isn't done yet, let's take a pause and see how Toronto has fared by giving grades for every signing they have made in 2023 NBA free agency so far.

Dennis Schroder signing grade: B

The Raptors signed Dennis Schroder to a two-year, $25.4 million deal. As mentioned, Schroder essentially becomes the new lead guard in Toronto. He isn't quite the All-Star caliber guard VanVleet is, and he won't bring the same offensive production the new Houston Rockets guard brought. But Schroder is still a capable starting point guard in this league.

Schroder isn't the most efficient or productive guard to run the show. He averaged just 12.6 points on 41.5 percent field goal shooting with the Los Angeles Lakers last season. Schroder drew 50 starts in 66 appearances with Los Angeles last season, but mostly served a backup role during the playoffs behind D'Angelo Russell. Nonetheless, the Lakers still closed most of their postseason games with him, particularly because of his defense.

That is going to be Schroder's calling card with Toronto as it ushers in a new era. His elite point of attack defense is particularly going to complement Toronto's lengthy defensive lineup.

And did I mention the vibes are already immaculate? Schroder already looks excited to don the Raptors red. He also revealed the hiring of new coach Darko Rajakovic played a vital role in his decision to go to Toronto.

Jakob Poeltl signing grade: C+

The Raptors traded a 2024 first-round and two second rounders to bring back Jakob Poeltl during the trade deadline last season. So, it wasn't shocking for Toronto to bring him back. The Raptors signed the 27-year-old to a four-year, $78 million contract.

Poeltl may have earned that sizable deal after a solid stint with Toronto after the trade. In 26 games, the big man averaged 13.1 points and 9.1 rebounds on over 65 percent shooting from the field. Poeltl gave the Raptors the much-needed size they have been seeking since going up against Joel Embiid and the Philadelphia 76ers during the 2022 NBA Playoffs.

Still, this contract doesn't make much sense from the Raptors' perspective, considering they are in the midst of a transition era. Poeltl isn't necessarily going to change their fortunes — and it didn't last season since they wound up still missing the playoffs. But he will at least help keep this team afloat and in contention of a possible play-in spot in the Eastern Conference.

Jalen McDaniels signing grade: B+

Signing Jalen McDaniels on a two-year, $9.2 million deal is perhaps the Raptors' best move this offseason apart from drafting Gradey Dick 13th overall. That contract is such a bargain considering what McDaniels can bring to the table.

He obviously fits the bill with Toronto's theme of long wing players and he will only further fortify their defense with his length. Prior to getting traded to the Philadelphia 76ers, McDaniels was in the midst of his best season with the Charlotte Hornets. In 56 games with the Hornets last year, 6-foot-9 wing averaged 10.6 points, 4.8 rebounds, and 1.2 steals, while shooting 48.8 percent from the field.

While he certainly isn't the biggest name they signed, McDaniels is still a nice project the Raptors can work and develop. He hasn't quite found his real footing in the NBA, but he should have an intriguing year playing north of the border in Toronto.