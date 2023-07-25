Since the dawn of the decade, the Toronto Raptors have been, more or less, the textbook definition of mediocrity. The Raptors missed out on the postseason in the 2022-23 NBA season, marking the second time in the last three years they've failed to make the playoffs. The Raptors finished the 2022-23 regular season with a mediocre 41-41 record, the ninth-best in the Eastern Conference. And the Raptors qualified for the play-in tournament but lost their first play-in game to DeMar DeRozan and the tenth-seeded Chicago Bulls, 109-105.

The Raptors have stagnated in recent years, and what's transpired thus far this offseason doesn't indicate that they'll escape from NBA purgatory anytime soon. Toronto lost arguably its best bucket-getter, Fred VanVleet, to the Houston Rockets in free agency. Granted, VanVleet did get overpaid by quite a bit, as he signed a three-year, $130 million deal with Houston, a number that didn't make a lot of sense for the Raptors to offer VanVleet.

And the Raptors made some free-agent acquisitions to try to make up for VanVleet's departure. They signed Los Angeles Lakers floor general Dennis Schroder and Philadelphia 76ers wing Jalen McDaniels to their roster in free agency. But there's no denying the Raptors are a worse team on paper now than they were at the end of the 2022-23 season, and they are also very short on depth at one important position. With all of that said, let's look at the Toronto Raptors' biggest roster concern deep into 2023 NBA free agency:

Raptors' biggest roster concern deep into 2023 NBA free agency

Lack of depth at the point guard spot

Now that VanVleet is no longer on the roster, the Raptors are really lacking depth at the point guard spot. It's not hyperbole to say that they will have the worst point guard rotation in the entire NBA next season with Dennis Schroder and Malachi Flynn.

Dennis Schroder will likely be the team's starting point guard. He's certainly the more accomplished point guard of the two, as he's played ten years in the NBA and most recently started 50 games for the Los Angeles Lakers during the 2022-23 regular season. Schroder's assist numbers with the Lakers were solid, as he dished out 4.5 per game compared to only 1.7 turnovers. But Schroder is ultimately a score-first point guard and an inefficient scorer at that, as he shot just 41.5% from the field and 32.9% from behind the three-point line this season.

And moving on to Malachi Flynn, he hasn't been able to solidify his place in the team's rotation since he was a rookie back in the 2020-21 campaign. Flynn averaged just 13.0 minutes per game during the 2022-23 regular season, and like Schroder, he scored the ball inefficiently but to an even greater extent. He shot an abysmal 36.0% from the field.

At this juncture, only time will tell if the Toronto Raptors will decide to keep their roster as it is for the most part or add more players via free agency or trade. But what's already abundantly clear is that the Raptors should try to add another point guard to their roster before the beginning of the 2023-24 NBA regular season. Having inefficient scorers and mediocre playmakers as the team's top two point guards is not a recipe for success, especially in today's NBA, now that there are plenty of elite players at the point guard position.