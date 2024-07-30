When the Toronto Raptors became an official NBA franchise ahead of the 1995-96 season, they had to earthier stripes in the Eastern Conference. Although it took them five seasons to make their first playoff appearance, Toronto has blossomed into one of the most successful franchises in the East over the last decade, as they always seem to be in the playoff mix. Not too long ago, the Raptors claimed their first championship in team history.

As this organization prepares for the 2024-25 NBA season, they are also planning to celebrate 30 years as a franchise. In doing so, the Raptors have revealed a new logo that they will be sporting this upcoming year, one that has a little bit of a throwback vibe to it, with the inclusion of the red raptor that so many fans associate with Vince Carter, Chris Bosh, and the older generation of Raptors greats.

“We’re always looking forward, working for our next championship, but years like this are a good time to reflect on our team’s history and the amazing things we’ve achieved together, with the support of our fans, our organization, and our ownership,” Raptors President and Vice Chairman Masai Ujiri said in a press release on Tuesday. “Rookies of the Year. Our many All-Stars – and an incredible All-Star weekend here in 2016. And of course, our Championship, which brought fans all across the country and the world together.

“Let’s celebrate these moments, as we look to add new ones to the list in the decades to come.”

There are also going to be several commemorative moments and events over the course of the 2024-25 season in Toronto's Scotiabank Arena. Different decades of Raptors basketball will be honored as the team celebrates their 30 years in the NBA, and Carter will also be honored during the season after being inducted into the Naismith Basketball Hall of Fame.

It will be interesting to watch the Raptors take the court during the 2024-25 season, as they have struggled in recent years. This organization has not won a playoff series since 2020, and they have posted a record above .500 just once over the last four seasons. In his second season leading the team, Darko Rajakovic will be looking to get the most out of Scottie Barnes, Immanuel Quickley, RJ Barrett, and the rest of his roster.

If anything has become clear, it is that the Raptors will have a retro look to them all season due to their 30th anniversary celebration.