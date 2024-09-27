The 2024-25 NBA season is an opportunity for the Toronto Raptors to prove that they are not going through any sort of rebuild. Scottie Barnes is an All-Star player, and with both RJ Barrett and Immanuel Quickley playing at high levels, Darko Rajakovic may find himself with a sneaky-good team in the Eastern Conference after winning just 25 games last year. Unfortunately, Toronto has dealt with a lot of injury concerns in recent years, and they are starting early before training camp once again with rookie guard Ja'Kobe Walter suffering and injury.

On Friday, the Raptors announced that their rookie first-round selection sustained a sprained right acromioclavicular joint during workouts this week, and as a result, he will miss the team's training camp next week. The acromioclavicular joint, oftentimes referred to as the AC joint, is the point where the collarbone and shoulder blade meet, and it allows for full movement of the shoulder.

The team has not revealed how serious the injury to Walter's shoulder is, and it is very possible that he will miss the start of his rookie season.

Walter, 20, was the 19th overall selection in June's draft. The sharpshooting guard spent just one season at Baylor before declaring for the draft. There, he averaged 14.5 points and 4.4 rebounds per game while shooting 34.1 percent from three-point range.

Toronto is very high on Walter's upside, especially since he is a lengthy guard who could wind up being a two-way star on the wing in time. Many players with Walter's mold have played for the Raptors, which is why he fits in nicely alongside Barnes, Quickley, and Barrett as a long-term building block for the franchise.

Raptors hope for bounceback 2024-25 season

As a whole, this has been a busy offseason for the Raptors.

Quickley ended up receiving a five-year, $175 million contract as a restricted free agent, and Barnes also got paid after his All-Star appearance. Barnes was given a five-year, $224 million extension since he is entering the final year of his rookie deal.

Redemption is the one word that comes to mind for the Raptors as they are set to begin training camp, especially since Masai Ujiri and his front office are not ones to sit back and let a rebuilding process commence. Ujiri and the Raptors are always super aggressive in their pursuit of more talent, which is why Toronto isn't an organization that is generally found near the bottom of the Eastern Conference standings.

At some point, the Raptors are going to make a move to add more talent around Barnes, Barrett, and Quickley. After acquiring him in the trade for Pascal Siakam last season, Bruce Brown has been mentioned numerous times throughout the offseason as a trade candidate. However, Brown recently underwent knee surgery before training camp and will be re-evaluated before the start of the new season.

Along with Brown, the Raptors rookie now lands on the injured list ahead of camp. While the Raptors are expecting growth heading into the 2024-25 season, early injuries to Brown and Walter spell trouble for their immediate future.