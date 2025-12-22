A scary fourth-quarter moment overshadowed Denver’s loss to Jacksonville, with rookie wide receiver Pat Bryant leaving the field on a cart and later being taken to the hospital.

The Broncos fell 34-20 in a matchup between two AFC contenders, and the result tightened the conference race while also leaving Denver waiting on updates about one of its promising young playmakers.

From ESPN, quarterback Bo Nix took the incident personally afterward, saying he felt responsible because the throw put Bryant in harm’s way. Nix said you never want to see a teammate in that situation, and that he’s praying Bryant is OK and can get back out there soon.

Per The Athletic’s James Palmer, Bryant was loaded into an ambulance after being carted off late in the game. Bryant had been productive before the injury, finishing with five catches for 42 yards. On the season, the third-round pick has 22 receptions for 306 yards and a touchdown.

The loss also snapped Denver’s 11-game winning streak, and Nix didn’t sugarcoat the performance in his postgame comments. He said the Broncos got hit early, let the game get away, and have to move forward quickly.

Nix still posted a career-high 352 passing yards, but Denver left too many openings with mistakes and missed chances on key downs.

Now, the Broncos have two games left and a simple priority: to stabilize and clean up their execution, and see what the offense looks like if Bryant misses time. In a season where Denver has built its case through consistency, the final stretch may depend on how well the roster absorbs adversity and how quickly Bryant can return to full health.