Former Toronto Raptors star Lou Williams defended DeMar DeRozan amid a public dispute involving the rapper Drake. Williams, the NBA’s Sixth Man of the Year for Toronto in 2015, voiced support for DeRozan on a recent episode of Fanduel TV’s “Run it Back,” where he labeled Drake’s stance as “selfish.”

The feud erupted after Drake suggested he would remove any banner the Raptors organization might raise in honor of DeRozan, much like the franchise recently did for Vince Carter during their 131-128 victory over the Sacramento Kings. Drake’s comments reportedly stemmed from DeRozan’s perceived alignment with rapper Kendrick Lamar, a longtime rival of Drake. Drake, who has served as the Raptors’ global ambassador since 2013, previously had a close relationship with DeRozan, even referring to him as a “brother” in a 2018 Instagram post following DeRozan’s trade to the San Antonio Spurs.

“If I’m gonna speak candidly, I thought that was selfish of Drake,” Williams said on the show.

He elaborated, stating that Drake, along with the entire country of Canada and the city of Toronto, is well aware of DeRozan’s significant contributions to both the Raptors and the community.

“It goes way bigger than his personal relationship with Drake. It goes way bigger than his personal relationship with Kendrick Lamar,” Williams continued. “So, for Drake to say if you put up a banner and I’ll personally pull it down is like… is it just about you or is it about the Toronto Raptors?”

DeMar DeRozan's Raptors legacy sparks jersey retirement debate amid Drake feud

DeRozan, who spent nine seasons in Toronto, left an indelible mark on the Raptors franchise. He led the team to its first Eastern Conference Finals appearance in the 2015-16 season, where they ultimately fell to the Cleveland Cavaliers. In his last season with the Raptors in 2017-18, DeRozan helped the team secure a franchise-record 59 wins before being traded to the Spurs in a blockbuster deal that brought Kawhi Leonard to Toronto. That trade ultimately helped the Raptors capture their first NBA championship in 2019.

During his tenure, DeRozan amassed 13,296 points, making him the Raptors’ all-time leading scorer. He also earned four All-Star selections and two All-NBA honors, solidifying his legacy in Toronto. Many fans and analysts have since advocated for the Raptors to retire DeRozan’s jersey in acknowledgment of his contributions to the team’s growth and success.

Drake’s comments have sparked mixed reactions from fans and basketball figures like Lou Williams, arguing that DeMar DeRozan’s contributions to the Raptors go beyond personal relationships. For Williams, the impact DeRozan had on the Raptors and Canadian basketball culture outweighs any personal issues between him and Drake, making a potential jersey retirement a fitting tribute.