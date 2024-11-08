Sacramento Kings forward DeMar DeRozan was one of the biggest stars to play for the Toronto Raptors during his time with the team from 2009 to 2018. However, Canada native and rapper Drake has been caught in a feud with the star forward, and former Raptors teammate and NBA-All Star Fred VanVleet put his word in on the matter.

DeRozan's beef with Drake was further brought to light when the rapper was asked about the former Raptors forward having his jersey retired.

“If you ever put a DeRozan banner up, I'll go up there and pull it down myself,” Drake stated.

DeRozan gave a simple response to Drake:

“He's going to have a long way to climb to take it down, so tell him good luck,” the star forward said.

Fred VanVleet, who spent two years as DeMar DeRozan's Raptors teammate, is not happy about the feud.

“I hate to see it, man,” VanVleet said on an episode of The Draymond Green Show. “Obviously DeMar is someone that I’ve gone close to, someone like a big brother to me. Drake, I consider a friend and someone that I’ve got a lot of love and respect for. So I hate to see it between those two.”

“Obviously they’ve got their own personal relationship and that went however it went and went a lot of different ways. So I hope they figure out,” VanVleet added. “I hope nothing crazy, nothing serious. I just hope everyone can figure it out. Yeah, I don’t like to see it.”

DeRozan and Drake's relationship seemingly goes back beyond the Raptors jersey retirement dispute. But DeRozan does not seem to be taking the back and forth too seriously. He is focused on continuing his strong first year with the Kings.

Through his first eight games with Sacramento, DeRozan averages 25.6 points, 4.0 rebounds, 3.9 assists, and 1.9 steals on a 38.1 three-point shooting clip.