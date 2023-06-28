OG Anunoby of the Toronto Raptors departed from Klutch Sports as his agency a couple of days ago, and it has been officially announced that he will now be represented by CAA Basketball, the agency announced on Twitter.

We are excited to welcome OG Anunoby to the CAA family! pic.twitter.com/YCtTx8dXDO — CAA Basketball (@CAA_Basketball) June 28, 2023

OG Anunoby has proved to be a quality player in his career with the Raptors. There have been some trade rumors regarding Anunoby this summer, and this move potentially fuels more of them.

Anunoby is entering his age 26 season, an has two years left on his contract. However, he has a player option after this upcoming season, so he could hit free agency next offseason if he wants to.

The move from Klutch Sports to CAA will fuel speculation that the New York Knicks could make a trade for him. Knicks president Leon Rose has history with CAA, and had previous bad blood with Klutch Sports, specifically Rich Paul.

There were also rumors about a potential trade to the Golden State Warriors, but that deal would have involved Jordan Poole, who was traded to the Washington Wizards for Chris Paul. It seems unlikely that an Anunoby trade to the Warriors is still in play.

There were rumors about a potential Anunoby trade ahead of the NBA trade deadline last season, but nothing came to fruition. It will be interesting to see if one happens this summer, and if his new agency has anything to do with it. For now, we wait until free agency opens on Friday, with questions for many teams remaining unanswered.