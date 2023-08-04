When it came to NBA Free Agency this offseason, one of the Toronto Raptors main focuses was re-signing Jakob Poeltl. They acquired Poeltl in a trade deadline deal with the San Antonio Spurs, five years after initially trading him to the Spurs in the deal that netted them Kawhi Leonard. There's been much chatter as to what direction the Raptors were going to move in, and the Poeltl re-signing seems to signal that they want to keep this core together rather than blow it up. While Jakob Poeltl signed the biggest contract of his career, it's seemingly made him act different if you believe his Raptors teammate Pascal Siakam who's apparently been having a hard time reaching him this summer.

"You talk to Jakob [Poeltl]?" Pascal Siakam: "Well he says he's in Greece but I told him before… 'I cant be there.' Alright bro, f*ck you too…. Jakob signed a [Raptors 4-year, $80 million] deal and changed on me. He heard I'm coming to Salzburg and he going on vacation. I… pic.twitter.com/8kGU5nmUiq — ClutchPoints (@ClutchPoints) August 4, 2023

“Well he says he's in Greece. . .he's like ‘oh I can't be there.' Alright bro, f**k you too,” Siakam joked. “He don't wanna hang out with his boy, man. Jakob signed a deal and changed on me. He heard I'm coming to Salzburg and he's going on vacation. I thought we were friends, I guess not. That's what happens when you make some bread. Sign that new deal and don't know nobody, man.”

While Pascal Siakam's jests are all in good fun, Jakob Poeltl's new NBA Free Agency contract with the Raptors will pay him $80 million over four years. This past season after the trade deadline, Poeltl suited up in 26 games in his return to the Raptors. He averaged 13.1 points per game, 9.1 rebounds, 2.2 assists, 1.2 steals and 1.3 blocked shots with splits of 65.2 percent shooting from the field and 56.9 percent shooting from the free-throw line.