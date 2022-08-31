Scottie Barnes’ strong message ahead of 2022-23 season will fire up Raptors fans

The Toronto Raptors did the right thing this offseason and refused to trade Scottie Barnes to the Brooklyn Nets in a possible Kevin Durant blockbuster. That’s how much they value the Rookie of the Year and he loves the franchise just as much as they cherish him.

The star forward hopped on Twitter on Wednesday and expressed his excitement to get on the floor and play in front of the Raptors fans again in October:

I miss playing in front of the best fans at Scotiabank arena🥹 Cant wait for the season to start againnn!!! — Scott Barnes (@ScottBarnes561) August 31, 2022

Scottie Barnes is one of the most beloved players on the Raps roster after a fantastic first year in the Association. The former lottery pick averaged 15.3 points, 7.5 rebounds, and 3.5 assists in 74 games, showcasing his versatile skill set en route to winning ROTY.

The ex-Florida State standout is already proving that he’s likely going to be the franchise cornerstone in Toronto for many years to come and when the KD rumors popped up, the Raptors made it crystal clear Barnes was off-limits.

Toronto is coming off a respectable season where they lost in the first round of the playoffs to the Philadelphia 76ers, where Barnes was playing with an injury. But with the core back for 2022-23 of Fred VanVleet, Pascal Siakam, OG Anunoby, and Barnes, Nick Nurse’s squad is no pushover in the East.

They also went out and signed Otto Porter Jr, who just won a title with the Golden State Warriors. He’ll be an important rotational piece for the Raptors. As for Scottie Barnes, we can definitely expect him to increase his production in Year 2. The best is yet to come.