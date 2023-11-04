The Raptors will most likely be without reserve big man Precious Achiuwa against the Spurs as he's dealing with a groin injury.

The Toronto Raptors come into Sunday's clash against Victor Wembanyama and the San Antonio Spurs with a record of 2-4 so far to start the 2023-24 season. The Raptors decided to maintain the status quo rather than blow the team up. It's been a mixed bag so far for the team but this is a group hoping to make the playoffs in the Eastern Conference. The Raptors will most likely be without the services of backup big man Precious Achiuwa though as he is still dealing with a groin injury as per Eric Koreen of The Athletic.

Precious Achiuwa remains doubtful for Sunday's game against the Spurs with a groin injury. — (((Eric Koreen))) (@ekoreen) November 4, 2023

Precious Achiuwa has not played in the Raptors last few games as he has been day to day with the groin injury. He's missed three games so far and Sunday against the Spurs will be his fourth missed game. It's supposed to be a big season for the fourth year big man as he did not have his contract extended and will hit restricted free agency in the offseason.

Achiuwa did suit up in the Raptors first three games of the season coming off the bench in 21.7 minutes per game. He had been averaging 7.3 points per game, 8.0 rebounds and 1.3 assists with splits of 37.5 percent shooting from the field, 20 percent shooting from the three point line and 100 percent shooting from the free throw line.

Achiuwa was originally drafted by the Miami Heat with the No. 20 overall pick in the 2020 NBA Draft. He played one season with the Heat before he was traded to the Raptors as part of the Kyle Lowry sign and trade deal.