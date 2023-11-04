The Toronto Raptors come into Sunday's clash against Victor Wembanyama and the San Antonio Spurs with a record of 2-4 so far to start the 2023-24 season. The Raptors decided to maintain the status quo rather than blow the team up. It's been a mixed bag so far for the team but this is a group hoping to make the playoffs in the Eastern Conference. The Raptors will most likely be without the services of backup big man Precious Achiuwa though as he is still dealing with a groin injury as per Eric Koreen of The Athletic.

Precious Achiuwa has not played in the Raptors last few games as he has been day to day with the groin injury. He's missed three games so far and Sunday against the Spurs will be his fourth missed game. It's supposed to be a big season for the fourth year big man as he did not have his contract extended and will hit restricted free agency in the offseason.

RECOMMENDED
Players from the Toronto Raptors next to WNBA players Kia Nurse, Natalie Achonwa, Bridget Carleton - with the Raptors logo in the image, along with a Canadian maple leaf
Toronto Raptors team up with Canadian WNBA stars for Olympic run

Erin Achenbach ·

Sixers, Scottie Barnes, Chris Bosh, Raptors, Barnes Raptors
Raptors forward Scottie Barnes completes feat last achieved by Chris Bosh 16 years ago

Jackson Stone ·

Raptors players Scottie Barnes and Pascal Siakam and Sixers players Joel Embiid, Tyrese Maxey
Sixers vs. Raptors instant breakdown: Joel Embiid, Tobias Harris power win

Sam DiGiovanni ·

Achiuwa did suit up in the Raptors first three games of the season coming off the bench in 21.7 minutes per game. He had been averaging 7.3 points per game, 8.0 rebounds and 1.3 assists with splits of 37.5 percent shooting from the field, 20 percent shooting from the three point line and 100 percent shooting from the free throw line.

Achiuwa was originally drafted by the Miami Heat with the No. 20 overall pick in the 2020 NBA Draft. He played one season with the Heat before he was traded to the Raptors as part of the Kyle Lowry sign and trade deal.