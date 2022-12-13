By Jesse Cinquini · 2 min read

Toronto Raptors forward O.G. Anunoby played in the team’s first 26 games before missing Sunday’s outing against the Orlando Magic with a hip injury. And a recent update on Anunoby’s injury status indicates that he is set to miss a few more upcoming games.

According to Eric Koreen, a Raptors writer for The Athletic, Anunoby will be re-evaluated in a week, meaning he’ll miss at least Toronto’s next four games. But there are two positive takeaways from this unfortunate news. First, head coach Nick Nurse says Anunoby will not need surgery, and also, the team doctors found “nothing troubling” when examining the forward’s hip.

O.G. Anunoby, 25, is in his sixth year in the NBA, all with the Raptors. He’s averaging 19.0 points, 5.8 rebounds, and 2.1 assists per game across 26 appearances this season.

Typically an effective three-point shooter, Anunoby is struggling to hit shots from behind the arc thus far, as he’s converting just 33.1% of his treys, a career low. That said, Anunoby is making up for his lackluster shooting with effort on the defensive end — he’s leading the league in steals per game at 2.4.

The Raptors are entering a challenging portion of their regular season schedule without arguably their best player. Toronto’s next four games are all against bonafide playoff teams in the Sacramento Kings, Brooklyn Nets, Golden State Warriors, and Philadelphia 76ers. Yes, three of these four games will be in Toronto, but don’t count on the Raptors going better than 2-2 over their next four games, especially considering they’re coming off back-to-back losses to the lowly Orlando Magic.