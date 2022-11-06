Raptors hit with Pascal Siakam injury setback

The Toronto Raptors have gotten off to a very solid start to the season. However, they were recently met with some news that should worry them despite their early success. As they shine on both sides of the ball, they will now have to look to keep that up without Pascal Siakam, who will be out for a while due to an adductor muscle injury.

“Raptors say Pascal Siakam has been diagnosed with a right adductor muscle strain and will be re-evaluated in two weeks,” according to Shams Charania of The Athletic and Stadium.

Siakam was off to a great start to the 2022-23 season for the Raptors. He is averaging 24.8 points, 9.3 rebounds and 7.7 assists per game, all of which lead the team. The 28-year-old has leaned more into being a lead playmaker this season on top of drawing fouls more frequently.

Fresh off of his first career triple-double and amid a strong start to his second season in the league, Scottie Barnes will now have to step up with Siakam sidelined. Fred VanVleet will have to do the same.

The Raptors are 5-4 at the time of Siakam’s injury. Depending on the severity of his injury, he could be out for longer than just two weeks. Toronto will hope that its All-Star forward can return to the floor as soon as possible.