It wasn’t too long ago when Scottie Barnes suffered an ugly-looking injury that caused some suspicion about his long-term availability for the Toronto Raptors. Well, he ended up missing just one game before he returned to the court.

Right now, it seems like Barnes hasn’t missed a beat. On Monday night, he helped the Raptors demolish Trae Young and the Atlanta Hawks in an absolute blowout, 139-130. For his part, Barnes’ all-around performance led to another impressive franchise record for the 21-year-old (h/t StatMuse on Twitter):

Scottie Barnes tonight: 21 PTS

7 REB

8 AST

5 3P Youngest Raptor ever with 20/5/5 and 5 threes in a game. pic.twitter.com/3Zy1yUWqGY — StatMuse (@statmuse) November 1, 2022

Barnes looked real good in this one yet again, finishing with 21 points on 7-of-14 from the floor. The rising Raptors star also logged seven rebounds, eight assists, and a steal, while also connecting on five triples in 33 minutes of action.

Pascal Siakam (31 points, 12 rebounds) and Gary Trent Jr. (21 points) also stepped up against the Hawks, as Fred VanVleet sat the game out due to a back injury.

For Atlanta, Trae Young had a miserable outing, scoring just 14 points on 3-of-13 shooting. The Hawks star dished out 10 assists, but he also turned the ball over 10 times. Five players scored in double figures for Atlanta in this one, but their effort clearly just wasn’t enough to prevent Toronto from their onslaught.

After Monday’s victory, Scottie Barnes and the Raptors now improve to 4-3 to close out the month of October. They kick November off with a two-game Texas road trip against the San Antonio Spurs on Wednesday and the Dallas Mavericks on Friday.